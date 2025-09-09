A letter allegedly written by Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein has set off a political firestorm in Washington. Released by House Democrats on Monday, the note's authenticity is disputed, with Trump issuing denials as demands grow for transparency over Epstein's records.

What the Letter Contains

The disputed item is part of a 2003 birthday album compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday. Among the entries is an alleged note from Donald Trump featuring a sketch of a curvaceous woman and a typewritten message reading: 'A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.'

The album also includes greetings from other high-profile figures such as former President Bill Clinton and lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

The collection was made public as part of Epstein estate documents unsealed by the House Oversight Committee, which Democrats say form part of the record that should be scrutinised in full.

Trump's Response and Denials

Donald Trump has firmly denied writing the letter, calling it a forgery. The White House echoed this stance, describing the note as 'fake' and suggesting the signature did not match Trump's authentic handwriting.

Trump's legal team argued that the language in the alleged birthday note is inconsistent with his communication style. In addition, the president has filed a $10 billion ($7.36 billion) defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the letter after reviewing the documents.

Expert and Media Counterpoints

While Trump continues to dismiss the letter, analysts at The Wall Street Journal highlighted similarities between the signature on the birthday note and Trump's known signatures from the early 2000s, including letters to Hillary Clinton and George Clooney.

As reported by CNN, forensic examiners noted stylistic parallels that further intensified the debate over whether the Trump Epstein letter is really fake.

Critics, including Trump's niece Mary Trump, also noted that stylistic features in the doodle matched examples from the same period. This has intensified the debate over whether the Trump Epstein letter is really fake or whether it reflects a genuine exchange during their years of social connection.

Political Fallout on Capitol Hill

The release of the Trump-Epstein letter has reverberated through Congress. Democrats are using the disclosure to bolster support for the proposed Epstein Files Transparency Act, which seeks to make all Epstein-related records public. Survivors of Epstein's crimes have delivered testimony at the Capitol, urging lawmakers to act quickly in ensuring accountability.

Some Republicans have taken a cautious approach. House Speaker Mike Johnson recently clarified comments he made suggesting Trump might have served as an FBI informant in the Epstein case, stating he was repeating remarks made by a victims' attorney rather than presenting it as fact.

Historical Context of Trump and Epstein

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were known to be friends from the late 1980s through the early 2000s. They were often photographed together at parties and social events before their relationship soured in 2004, reportedly after a dispute over a Palm Beach property. Trump later ended his relationship with Epstein at Mar-a-Lago for alleged inappropriate behaviour towards staff.

The alleged birthday note fits within this timeline, with the document dated around 2003 at the height of their social interaction. During his presidential campaigns, Trump pledged to release the so-called Epstein files, but his stance has since shifted, with the Department of Justice confirming that no evidence exists of a client list or blackmail scheme.

Broader Public Reaction

Public response to the Trump Epstein letter has been swift. Searches for terms such as 'Trump Epstein letter' and 'is it really fake' have surged online, reflecting widespread curiosity. Social media users have debated the authenticity of the handwriting, while billboard campaigns in Michigan have demanded accountability from Trump and Congress over the release of Epstein records.

The controversy has become another flashpoint in the political calendar, feeding into wider debates about transparency, justice and the lingering questions surrounding Epstein's connections with powerful figures.