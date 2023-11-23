We are living in an era of digitalisation where the human element is often overshadowed by technology. However, Trusted Tech Team, a leading force in Microsoft Cloud Solutions, challenges this norm. Established in Irvine, California, and now with a presence in Holborn, London, Trusted Tech Team is committed to reshaping our perspective on technology. Their mission is to shift the focus from technical jargon and roadblocks to solutions focused on clear communication and excellent business outcomes.

Trusted Tech Team's journey has exemplified continuous growth. They are experts in Microsoft solutions and are serious about making their customers happy. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner with all six solutions partner designations, they have catapulted beyond standard service. What is their secret? It is all in their human-centric approach, which is different from the automated, impersonal norm within the industry.

They believe technology should be an enabler, not a barrier. Their team comprises the world's top certified engineers and is dedicated to empowering their clients and addressing Microsoft-related challenges with a personal touch.

Their Platinum 365 Program shows what they believe in. It offers discounts of up to 20% on Microsoft 365 and 10% on Azure and a level of support that is getting attention in the high levels of the IT world. Furthermore, it is more than just about saving money; it promises that customers' complex tech issues are solved quickly and by experts. The fact that Trusted Tech Team has achieved all six available Solutions Partner Designations and is constantly looking for new opportunities to learn underscores their in-house Microsoft expertise.

Trusted Tech Team committing to a physical space in the UK is a big step towards their expansion goals. They've appointed Justin Sharrocks, a local Microsoft Cloud Solutions expert with over a decade of experience, as the Director of Sales, UK. In a short period of time, Trusted Tech Team expanded its global footprint, becoming a part of the UK's physical business world - which they know values strong, long-term relationships. Justin shared, "The UK way of doing business is very customer-first and human-centric. It has made it easy for us to expand."

What they hope local businesses know outright is that their company knows how to mix technology with human service. They make IT problems simpler and like real human conversations over automated responses. They understand their client's needs and find the best solutions.

Even with the pandemic changing how the world works, Trusted Tech Team believes in the power of working together in one place. They believe in the spark that comes when creative minds work together. They are not just going against the trend of working from home; they are saying something more. They believe success comes from shared ideas, not just being close together.

This philosophy is working wonders. Trusted Tech Team, since 2017, has not only survived, but thrived, by merging competitive pricing with unparalleled support. They have gone from a trusted Microsoft partner to a powerhouse in IT, planning to help big companies with many employees.

But it is not just about big numbers. It is about new ideas and doing things differently. They combine their tech skills with a desire to help their customers succeed. They are setting a new standard for what IT companies can be.

For companies in the United States or in the United Kingdom, the message is clear: Trusted Tech Team is more than just another company in the network. They are real partners. They are not just watching the world change but helping make those changes, connecting with people one at a time. And as everyone looks for the next big thing in tech, this human-centric team reminds us that sometimes, the most revolutionary step forward is understanding each other better.