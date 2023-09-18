Omaze is presenting an enticing opportunity for individuals to win a beautiful house in Devon, worth over £2,000,000. In addition to this impressive property, one lucky winner will also receive £100,000in cash. This unique offer presents a chance to own valuable real estate in Devon while providing financial flexibility.

Delve deeper into this opportunity and enter the draw for the Devon House, where a guaranteed winner will emerge — and that fortunate individual might just be you!

What is Omaze?

Omaze is an entertainment company with a social purpose that raises funds for charitable causes by giving people the chance to win life-changing prizes. This innovative approach aims to not only contribute to meaningful causes but also transform the lives of those who participate.

Since its UK launch in 2020, Omaze has successfully raised over £18,000,000 for prominent British charities such as the RNLI, Teenage Cancer Trust, The Prince's Trust, British Heart Foundation, GOSH Charity, the RSPCA and the NSPCC. Simultaneously, Omaze has created multi-millionaires among its Grand Prize Winners, offering the next chance at life-changing wealth to anyone who participates.

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw

A life-changing opportunity is coming to your doorstep. One lucky winner will soon be discovering the beauty of Dartmoor, the allure of Devon's coast and the comfort of their very own dream house. The Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Devon will offer the grand prize winner a future filled with luxury, and here's why you won't want to miss out.

An Unparalleled Prize Package

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw's grand prize winner will lay claim to an exquisite Devonshire residence, valued at over £2,000,000, with the added bonus of receiving a substantial £100,000 in cash to help with running costs and maintenance.

This remarkable prize not only secures you a magnificent home but also offers the flexibility to tailor your newfound wealth to your preferences. Whether you decide to make this stunning house your home, leverage it as an income-generating asset through renting, or opt for a significant financial windfall by selling, rest assured that you will embark on a journey to becoming a multi-millionaire.

£100,000 Cash Prize

To ensure a seamless start to your new life in Devon, the Grand Prize Winner will receive a substantial sum of £100,000 in cash. This significant financial boost is specifically intended to cover running costs and maintenance, offering the winner the ideal foundation for their new life as the proud owner of this remarkable Devonshire property.

Whether the lucky winner intends to move in, rent out, or sell up, this substantial cash prize provides the essential support to ensure a transition that is as effortless and stress-free as possible, making the dream of luxury living in Devon a reality.

A Location to Envy

Positioned on the outskirts of Devon's Dartmoor National Park and a short drive from the picturesque Ness Cove Beach, this exquisite property offers the perfect blend of woodland serenity and coastal charm. Enveloped by stunning gardens and offering panoramic vistas of the surrounding countryside, it provides a tranquil retreat like no other. Whether you're hiking in the hills, enjoying beach days, or simply relaxing at home, this location has it all.

Complementing its idyllic setting, the property boasts an exquisite two-bedroom guest house, adding to its allure as an enchanting escape. Architecturally, this home is a gem that seamlessly marries timeless traditional features with the elegance of contemporary design, creating a harmonious blend that encapsulates the essence of modern luxury amidst the serenity of nature.

Incredible Value

For those curious about the value of this magnificent property, the Devon house was recently valued at an impressive £2,200,000. The financial potential it holds is equally remarkable – should you choose to rent it out, you can anticipate a substantial estimated long-term monthly income of approximately £3,000. What's more, if the time comes for you to part ways with this exceptional property, you'll do so as a multi-millionaire, making it not just a place to call home but a sound investment for the future.

Furnishings Included

An added benefit of winning this prestigious prize is the inclusion of all the furnishings featured in the photos, which come as part of the package with the house. The fortunate winner will be able to seamlessly transition into the dreamy Dartmoor lifestyle, as this exquisite Devon property has been thoughtfully and tastefully furnished. Whether it's the captivating lighting fixtures or the enchanting dinner setup that catches your eye, you can take comfort in knowing that these charming elements can become an integral part of your new home.

How to enter the draw?

To participate in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, entrants are required to meet two key eligibility criteria:

Entrants must be residents of the United Kingdom Entrants must be aged 18 or older

Importantly, there is no strict cap on the number of entries an individual can submit. However, Omaze places a strong emphasis on responsible participation.

For this reason, there is a purchase limit of £500 per customer per month. This measure is in place to promote responsible engagement and prevent excessive participation, ensuring that the draw remains accessible and equitable for everyone.

Supporting Macmillan Cancer Support

Participating in the Devon House Draw not only grants you the chance to fulfil your dreams but also helps Macmillan Cancer Support. With around three million people living with cancer in the UK, Macmillan helps everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can by providing the physical, financial and emotional support they need, at a time in their lives when they need it the most. Relying almost entirely on public donations, every entry into the Devon House Draw allows this incredible charity to continue its vital work.

By engaging in this draw, you play a pivotal role in advancing their noble mission, ensuring that crucial support reaches those facing the most challenging of circumstances.

Take the first step towards your dream life in Devon while making an impact. Enter the Devon House Draw today, and help Macmillan Cancer Support