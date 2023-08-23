Have you ever felt the itch to explore a new hobby or dive into a creative outlet? Juggling the responsibilities of mundane daily life, Jessie often found herself yearning to experience creating products under the guidance of skilled artisans.

While scrolling through her phone, Wecandoo got attention of Jessie.

A hobby turned into a passion!

Jessie never knew that she would still be able to nurture her passions and interests. With Wecandoo, she found activities to challenge her daily life as she dived into various workshops, from arts and crafts to cooking and beyond.

What initially caught her attention was the user-friendly interface of the website. Navigating through the plethora of workshops was a breeze, and the diverse options left her spoiled for choice. With categories spanning from painting and pottery to photography and woodworking, She knew she was about to embark on an exciting adventure.

What Wecandoo CAN DO?

What truly stood out to Jessie was the personal touch that Wecandoo added to the experience. Each workshop listing, with detailed descriptions, instructor profiles, and even reviews from previous participants, makes it easier for Jessie to understand what she will choose.

Jessie expressed: "It felt like I was getting a sneak peek into the world I was about to step into, creating a sense of excitement and comfort simultaneously."

She even added the first workshop she signed up for, a pottery class that promised to help her create beautiful clay pieces from scratch. Nervous yet eager, she was greeted by a warm and knowledgeable instructor who took the time to ensure everyone felt at ease. The step-by-step guidance and camaraderie among the participants transformed the space into a hub of creativity and shared passion.

By the end of the workshop, she said: "I was not only armed with a handcrafted piece of pottery but also a newfound confidence in my creative abilities."

Through their platform, Jessie connected with fellow enthusiasts who shared similar interests and aspirations.

Whether it was exchanging tips on perfecting a culinary masterpiece or showcasing the progress of our latest DIY project, the support and encouragement from this newfound circle of friends enriched her typical mundane life.

Step into the world of craft with Wecandoo

If you're searching for a way to infuse your life with creativity like Jessie, explore Wecandoo as well.

Their dedication to curating workshops that cater to various interests and their commitment to building a supportive community set them apart in hobby discovery. To start uncovering your creative passion, here's a list of Wecandoo's workshops you can explore!

Want to create your own ceramic light ball? With Wecandoo, you can join the ceramic artist Victor's 2.5-hour pottery workshop, where you'll be introduced to essential tools and techniques.

Shape, mould and decorate clay to create unique textures and patterns, and let your creativity shine. After Victor professionally glazes and fires your masterpiece, you can collect it in three weeks or store it for up to three months.

We are all curious about traditional or ancient art techniques and with Wecandoo, you can join an ancient art of woodcarving workshop under the guidance of master maker Angel in a three-hour workshop.

Get ready to learn the tools, techniques and proper chisel usage for carving intricate leaves, flowers and geometric patterns. This authentic and unforgettable opportunity emphasises traditional methods and includes hands-on learning, leaving participants with their crafted wood patterns and newfound skills.

It's time to try out the captivating world of candle-making alongside Sari and the Ambustum brand. Craft your own scented candles under Sari's expert guidance during this 1.5-hour workshop, from selecting the perfect fragrance to measuring and mixing it with wax.

Learn about various candle-making aspects, engage in hands-on activities like wicking and pouring and leave with a beautifully crafted scented candle, all while enjoying Sari's warm and friendly teaching style.

Who doesn't like drinks? Well, have an unforgettable experience with Sasha, a master in the world of aquavit.

With just 1.5 hours, you can delve into the fascinating history and flavours of this well-kept secret spirit. Moreover, in this workshop, you can learn about the distillation process that brings out the nuanced flavours and aromas of aquavit.

Do you love mushrooms? Well, understand fungi and mushrooms in an extraordinary 3.5-hour workshop led by expert Adi. Gain insights into their role in nature, master the art of mushroom cultivation and discover the versatile potential of mycelium.

With hands-on experience and expert guidance, participants leave equipped to embrace the fascinating world of mycelium's boundless possibilities.

If you are interested in making your own leather bag, join master leatherworker Sheena for a captivating six-hour workshop where you'll learn the art of fine leatherwork. C

reate elegant accessories through cutting, stitching and assembly techniques, guided by Sheena's expertise. Customise your piece with colour, patterns and personalised touches while gaining insights into ethical and sustainable leather practices.

Take a two-hour journey with a candle-maker, and craft a bespoke room mist, blending fragrances while exploring their emotional impact.

Under her guidance, create a personalised 50ml room mist and design a fitting label, infusing your space with tranquillity and the fragrance of your own creation. Discover the artistry behind Caroline's brand, explore the power of scents and leave with a unique aromatic masterpiece.

In this workshop, work closely with florist Nono Tabata in an immersive 1.5-hour workshop. Experience the essence of grace and thorn as you delve into their innovative approach to floral design, followed by a guided journey through the art of Ikebana.

Learn the intricate interplay of form, colour, and stem selection, culminating in crafting your own distinct Ikebana arrangement that captures your creative spirit.

Mariana, a passionate artist and expert in botanical dyeing will captivate you with a four-hour workshop, where you'll explore botanical dyeing and unique techniques. Gather seasonal produce from local parks and canals to create vibrant pigments for your designs.

With Mariana's guidance, discover the transformative power of natural dyes and leave with a deepened artistic connection to nature and sustainable practices.

Food makes you happy all the time, and making your own food will be an amazing journey for you. Hence, it's time for you to join Husk & Honey's team for a 1.5-hour workshop where you'll learn about the history and significance of Anzac biscuits while crafting them.

Led by the passionate team, you'll mix the ingredients including coconut, oats, butter, and syrup, under expert guidance.

Everyone's an artist and with the guidance of expert jeweller Charlotte in a hands-on workshop, you can craft your ideal personalised silver ring.

This expert jeweller will share her metalworking techniques and the art of soldering. Enjoy the process with a skilled and friendly instructor, leaving you with a unique piece of jewellery and a memorable experience.

Have you seen mosaic tiles that you can't take your eyes off? You can make your own by attending artist Giulia's immersive mosaic workshop. Throughout the workshop, you can learn mosaic history, techniques and material insights, then craft your unique mosaic masterpiece using the direct method.

With a goal in mind, immerse in creativity and craftsmanship for an engaging and rewarding experience.

Watch out, coffee lovers! You can explore the world of coffee through a workshop led by coffee roaster Kallie's engaging workshop at Roasting Plant. In this workshop, you will be able to explore origins, roasting and taste factors.

Delight in a guided tasting of four unique coffees paired with viennoiseries, guided by Kallie's expertise. Moreover, you can take home coffee beans and gain an insider's view of Roasting Plant's cutting-edge roasting machine.

Surely, there must have been a time when you wanted to try weaving, right? Say no more as you can try the Saori weaving technique workshop led by Erna Janine who will expertly introduce the fundamental tools of Saori weaving, encompassing looms, shuttles, bobbins and an exquisite array of yarns.

Meanwhile, this workshop provides a unique opportunity to select your preferred hues from a vibrant palette, guided by Erna Janine to meticulously craft mesmerising patterns that reflect your individuality.

Upcycle your own pair of trousers (£75)

Tired of your old trousers but you don't want to throw them away? With Nadia, a talented fashion designer and seamstress, she will be able to guide you in a 3-hour journey into sustainability through upcycling. In this workshop, you'll learn about sustainable fashion practices, gain hands-on experience with a sewing machine and transform your chosen garment using curated fabrics.

Nadia's guidance will help you create a personalised, eco-friendly piece while connecting with a community of participants who share a passion for conscious fashion. Meanwhile, you can wear those old trousers again!

