An 18-year-old Twitch streamer's life-changing raid turned into a disturbing livestream confrontation after his mother allegedly punched him, threatened to kick him out and cut off his equipment in front of thousands of viewers.

Nitro_Camden, a small streamer from St. Louis, was live on Twitch when StableRonaldo and Marlon raided his channel with around 15,000 viewers. The moment should have been a dream break for Camden, who had reportedly been streaming to just one viewer before the sudden surge.

He began celebrating the massive jump in attention, clearly overwhelmed by the raid and the flood of new people entering his chat. But the excitement quickly collapsed when his mother entered the room and confronted him over the noise.

Celebration Turns Into Confrontation

During the livestream, Camden's mother could be heard criticising him and telling him he was a failure who added no value to the household. She also allegedly threatened to kick him out of the home as the argument escalated.

streamer "Nitro_Camden" was raided on Twitch by StableRonaldo with 15,000 viewers when his mom threatened and kicked him out of the house at 18 years old for being too loud. pic.twitter.com/CHcXNYKHF3 — yoxic (@yoxics) August 21, 2026

The confrontation then turned physical, with clips from the stream appearing to show Camden's mother punching him while he was still live. She also unplugged his equipment, cutting into the stream as Camden's brother became involved in the dispute.

At one point, she could be heard saying she had taken his phone and emptied money from his accounts.

'I already took your phone, I already emptied out all your one-year accounts,' she said during the argument.

She then claimed there was another account she had been unable to access, adding: 'I just can't get the other one because, I don't know why it won't let me.'

Police were reportedly called during the incident, and Camden eventually ended the stream.

Twitch Stars Rally Behind Camden

After clips of the confrontation spread online, several major Twitch figures began speaking out in support of Camden. StableRonaldo, whose raid had brought the huge audience to Camden's channel, reacted with shock.

'wtf is wrong with people...' he wrote. 'tried to help out a smaller streamer and his mom does this??'

Streamer Cinna also reached out to Camden live on stream and encouraged him to message her privately. She offered to send him money for a hotel and food so he could temporarily leave the situation if needed.

Cinna is gifting streamer "Nitro_Camden" money for a place to stay at and a telephone to get out of his situation after getting as*aulted LIVE on stream by his mom🥹❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/NHMXvkQ96H — hadi (@hadiclipping) August 21, 2026

'Hopefully he can get out of that situation. That is really sad,' she said, later confirming that she had sent him a payment.

Viewers Call for More Support

The incident triggered a wave of sympathy from Twitch users and social media commenters who said Camden needed help beyond a single viral moment.

'This kid needs support from the internet in any way possible,' one commenter wrote.

Another said the fact that the confrontation happened on camera made the situation even more alarming.

'If she has no shame doing this on camera, imagine what she does when it's not rolling,' the commenter wrote.

Later that night, Camden returned to Twitch and reportedly reached as many as 5,000 viewers. Donations and gifted subscriptions began pouring in as viewers tried to support him financially and emotionally.