YouTuber Captain Crunch Boats was stabbed while streaming on Sunday, 16 August, at a Texas dock. The attack stemmed from a heated argument that quickly escalated into violence with a group of boaters at Clear Lake Park in Texas.

Captain Crunch Boats was allegedly filming at the public boat ramps, where much of the YouTuber's content is usually shot. The violence ensued during the livestream; he filmed a family with children and made references to OnlyFans, the paid content subscription service often linked to adult content.

The livestream captured the heated confrontation where the YouTuber exchanged insults with another man for several minutes. Things turned violent when Captain Crunch Boats dropped his camera and appeared to be in pain, with a woman shouting, 'Hey. put the f**king knife down!' in the background,

Recounting the Attack

The actual stabbing wasn't caught on camera, but Captain Crunch Boats detailed the attack during an interview with a local news outlet, stating that he was attacked from behind.

Captain Crunch Boats was stabbed at approximately one hour and 12 minutes into the livestream, which was followed by people shouting in the background. Bystanders were allegedly telling the attacker to stop while another man appeared to attempt to calm him.

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The boaters involved in the confrontation reportedly called police and an ambulance. They also remained at the scene to help him until emergency services arrived.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has since retrieved the footage to assist with identifying the suspect. However, authorities are allegedly saying that the stream doesn't provide a clear enough view of the person's face, and investigators are seeking additional evidence.

In a YouTube post, Captain Crunch Boats, where he stated how the attacker 'couldn't finish the job' and that he's safe and 'healthy as an ox.' He subsequently made a defiant statement about the attack, declaring that "Crunch will never die" and describing himself as "f**king unkillable".

Captain Crunch Boats Updates His Followers

Captain Crunch Boats updated his followers about his state in another YouTube post.

He stated, 'I was attacked by a masked man armed with a knife. I suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations, including one that went through my ribs with approximately 8 inches of the blade penetrating my body.'

The YouTuber revealed that none of his vital organs were hit in the stabs and that he spent a day in the hospital to recover before being released on Monday.

A fundraising page has since been set up to help Captain Crunch Boats with his medical expenses, but he told his followers not to feel obligated to donate. He stated, 'sharing this post, sharing the fundraiser, or simply keeping me and my family in your prayers means more than you know.'

The YouTube post ended with a hopeful sentiment: 'Captain Crunch Boats isn't finished. I'll be back.'

As for the suspect, Captain Crunch Boats stated that the police already have a person of interest and are actively hunting him down. For now, investigations are ongoing, and authorities are seeking additional footage that could help establish exactly what happened and identify the person responsible.