A livestream by celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has sparked widespread shock across social media after viewers described the footage as one of the most disturbing broadcasts they had ever seen. The video, which prompted an emergency police response, quickly spread online before being removed from several platforms, leaving many users unable to locate it despite widespread discussion.

Those who watched the livestream have since urged others not to seek it out, saying the headlines surrounding the incident fail to convey how distressing the footage is. Many admitted they searched for the clip out of curiosity but later regretted doing so, warning that its graphic nature could be particularly upsetting for viewers. While copies briefly circulated on some social media platforms, many users later reported that they could no longer find the video after it was taken down.

Viewers Warn Against Seeking Out Disturbing Livestream

Viewers who watched the broadcast have shared their reactions on social media, with many urging others to avoid the clip. Several admitted that curiosity led them to search for the footage, only to be left horrified by what they saw.

'I let curiosity get the best of me. I found the video on X and instantly regretted it,' one person said. 'I've worked in the mental health field for about seven years, and this video messed with me. Please don't watch it.' Another viewer wrote: 'The headlines don't do it justice on how HORRIBLE it is. Mad at myself for watching it, honestly.'

A third social media user said: 'I was curious. I've seen a lot of disturbing things on X over the years. That was absolutely insane. I cannot express enough that you should not search for it, especially if you have a weak stomach or have triggers involving self harm.' Another user said the clip unexpectedly 'popped up' on their feed and left them shocked because there was 'a lot of blood.'

One person said their best friend had screen-recorded the livestream and sent it to them, adding that 'it was bad.' Another wrote: 'No, no need to watch it. Get well Perez.'

@92b3e948 BREAKING: Perez Hilton's Disturbing TikTok Live Leaves Viewers Shocked Thousands of viewers say they witnessed a disturbing TikTok Live involving Perez Hilton before the stream ended. Authorities have not yet released a full official statement, and details are still developing. This video covers what is currently known, what remains unconfirmed, and why many people are hoping he is safe. #PerezHilton #BreakingNews #TikTokLive #DevelopingStory #CelebrityNews ♬ original sound - 92b3e948

Graphic Livestream Prompted Widespread Concern

The footage is highly graphic and shows Hilton in a state of severe distress. He appears naked and covered in blood, with visible self-inflicted injuries across his body.

According to viewers, Hilton was seen engaging in self-harm during the livestream. Many who watched the footage said its graphic nature made it deeply distressing, with several warning that it could be especially triggering for people affected by self-harm or graphic violence.

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The livestream ended after police responded to Hilton's home following multiple emergency calls. Born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., Hilton is an American media personality, columnist and celebrity blogger who rose to prominence in the mid-2000s through his widely read and often controversial website, PerezHilton.com.

His site became known for publishing celebrity gossip alongside tabloid photographs marked with crude captions and doodles, helping cement his reputation as one of the internet's most polarising entertainment figures. In the aftermath of the livestream, some online commentators revisited his controversial past, with several recalling his treatment of Britney Spears during the singer's highly publicised struggles.

Hilton later apologised for his comments about Spears. Following the incident, however, much of the online conversation has shifted away from his past controversies and towards hopes that he receives the support and treatment he needs.