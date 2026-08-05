Austin McBroom has claimed he was sexually assaulted during a livestream after an unexpected encounter while dressed in a Spider-Man costume left him visibly distressed. The influencer immediately reacted on camera, repeatedly saying, 'I just got violated,' as the clip spread rapidly across social media.

The viral footage has fuelled widespread discussion online, with many viewers expressing support for McBroom and arguing that the incident crossed a line. Others, however, questioned whether the moment was genuine or staged, prompting debate over what unfolded during the broadcast.

What Happened in the Viral Livestream Clip

The video begins innocuously, with McBroom, dressed in a Spider-Man costume, interacting with people around him. A woman then approaches him, saying, 'Hey Spider-Man,' before reaching out and grabbing his crotch, remarking, 'Ohhh it's big.'

McBroom's reaction is immediate. 'What the f**k was that?' he asks, visibly stunned, before turning to those nearby. 'You guys knew her?'

He continues pressing those around him for answers as the moment sinks in. 'Why everybody laughing? That s**t was not funny. I got violated,' he says.

McBroom then approaches one of his companions to retrieve his phone and asks whether the incident was captured on camera. 'I think so,' the companion replies.

'You just grabbed my s**t like that,' the YouTuber continues. 'Yeah, I just got violated. That was a full crime.'

Austin McBroom was sexually assaulted on stream by a random woman. pic.twitter.com/GtqUM88o4B — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 5, 2026

Social Media Split Over Whether Incident Was Genuine

Reaction to the clip was sharply divided. Many commenters argued that the incident amounted to sexual assault and criticised what they viewed as a double standard, suggesting the public response would have been very different had the genders been reversed.

'You see what a woman did? If it were a man who did that to an opposite gender, you'll have the cops down there in minutes putting him in cuffs,' one commented.

Another added, 'If the roles were reversed he [would] be cancelled and crucified right about now.'

Others questioned whether the clip was authentic, pointing out that the woman appeared to be recognisable from previous online content and speculating that the encounter may have been staged for views. One commenter claimed the woman was not a 'random' stranger.

Another questioned the allegation, writing that McBroom 'set that s**t up' and implying the woman was known to him.

If the roles were reversed he’ll be in court by now — Tegabryan (@tegabryan0) August 5, 2026

If the roles were reversed he be canceled and crucified right about now — Bakasi (@bakasi_) August 5, 2026

"Sexually assaulted" Man that nigga know that bitch, he set that shit up 😂😭 — VVSMonopoly (@elgallodep53044) August 5, 2026

Even if this is staged, he’s allowing this and showing the world it’s okay to be assaulted.

Not cool one bit @AustinMcbroom — JessicaLue (@JessicaLue23) August 5, 2026

What We Know About the Woman in the Viral Clip

She has been identified in unverified social media posts as Brandi Burr, a Los Angeles-based content creator originally from Boston, Massachusetts. Burr holds a degree in Communication Media Studies and Marketing from Plymouth State University.

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Burr has built a following across Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans, where she shares modelling, ASMR and lifestyle content. She has also appeared on boxer Adrien Broner's livestreams, and Broner and McBroom have recently featured together in videos filmed at a warehouse and gym alongside fellow creator Deen The Great.

Given that connection, some social media users have speculated that McBroom and Burr may already know each other, raising the possibility that the exchange was a playful interaction between acquaintances rather than a genuine assault, or that the clip was scripted. None of those claims has been independently verified.

McBroom has not issued a further statement beyond his reaction during the livestream. It remains unclear whether the encounter was spontaneous or staged, and there have been no reports of an official police investigation or response related to the incident.