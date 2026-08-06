Distressing footage of celebrity columnist Perez Hilton appearing naked and covered in blood during a livestream has sent shockwaves across social media. The disturbing broadcast prompted immediate police intervention, leading to Hilton being hospitalised. Before the livestream, his family and young children fled their home to ensure their safety.

Thousands of internet users described feeling deeply disturbed after witnessing the incident, with many urging others not to search for or share the footage. The broadcast also sparked a wave of conspiracy theories online, with social media users offering a range of unsubstantiated explanations for his behaviour.

Online Theories Link Broadcast to Ritual Speculation

In the aftermath of the broadcast, social media platforms erupted with speculation over Hilton's unsettling behaviour. Many viewers described the footage as deeply distressing and urged others to avoid watching it. Online discussions quickly turned to interpreting his fragmented remarks during the livestream.

On X, one user asked: 'Does anyone have the transcript of what he said?' A user named Conspiracy Barbie replied: 'not fully but he said things like 'this is what you all wanted', 'i'm doing this for my children'.' Michelle Kopperud, responding to the discussion, asked: 'Any thoughts on who 'you all' referenced? He sounds so tormented. Heartbreaking.'

Read more 'Don't Watch It': 'Horrible' Perez Hilton Livestream Video Leaves Viewers Deeply Disturbed 'Don't Watch It': 'Horrible' Perez Hilton Livestream Video Leaves Viewers Deeply Disturbed

Conspiracy Barbie further fuelled the online speculation by offering an unsubstantiated theory suggesting the broadcast was a forced occult ritual orchestrated by industry elites. She claimed this was in retaliation for Hilton's recent religious conversion.

'I think he's referring to secret snake societies, his handlers, illuminati, whatever you want to call it,' she wrote. 'My thought is he didn't comply with something they wanted him to do, or they're just pissed because he turned his back on them completely after his Christian conversion, and they threatened to sacrifice someone he loved unless he did what he did. In my opinion it was a ritual, and Ariana Grande's recent blood-covered music video is no coincidence.'

There is no evidence to support those claims, and they remain the personal opinion of the social media user. No named source or authority has corroborated any suggestion of occult involvement.

I think he’s referring to secret snake societies, his handlers, illuminati, whatever you want to call it. My thought is he didn’t comply with something they wanted him to do, or they’re just pissed because he turned his back on them completely after his Christian conversion, and… — Conspiracy Barbie (@eldila_) August 5, 2026

Religious Conversion Followed Health Scare

The traumatic incident comes months after Hilton publicly embraced Catholicism following a life-threatening medical emergency earlier this year. He previously spent 21 days in hospital, describing the health scare as a turning point that brought him closer to his faith.

'One of the most special things about this experience is that God presented himself to me,' he said in a video uploaded in March as he reflected on his spiritual awakening. Hilton said the experience went beyond an emotional feeling, describing it as a direct encounter with God.

Although he was raised Catholic, baptised, received his First Communion and Confirmation, and attended a Jesuit school for seven years, he said he had never truly believed until that point in his life. 'God presented himself to me, and then did something. Something that I could only call miraculous. And I was very lucid. It was real,' he continued. 'And this has been life changing. I'm so grateful. I'm excited to start taking the kids to church every week. And to just know that God is real.'

Hilton Hospitalised After Welfare Response

Perez Hilton was hospitalised on Tuesday, 4 August, after deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to multiple calls reporting that he was livestreaming and harming himself on TikTok. Officials said deputies found him alone at his Miami-area home, took a welfare-focused approach to de-escalate the situation, and confirmed he was safely transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to hospital for treatment.

The livestream, which showed him with visible injuries, was removed from the platform, and it was reportedly members of his audience who first alerted authorities. His representatives and family have since issued public statements without confirming full details of the incident. Golden Artists Entertainment said its priority was Hilton's health and the wellbeing of his family while asking for privacy. TikTok separately said its automated moderation system flagged the livestream after several minutes.

Hilton's family says there are early signs of hope. In a statement issued on 6 August, they confirmed he 'is able to communicate,' which they said had given them hope, while revealing that his three children, niece and sister had been inside the home just minutes before the livestream. They reportedly left after realising he was 'experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself' and 'immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma.'

The family said their focus is now on helping the children begin to heal and asked the media and the public to respect their privacy as Hilton continues his recovery. No further details about his condition or the circumstances leading to the broadcast have been released.