Twitter users are calling out the double standard in the treatment of the British press and Buckingham Palace on Meghan Markle versus Prince Andrew, who stepped down as a senior royal last year following revelations of his close ties to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Buckingham Palace responded to claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied two personal assistants out of Kensington Palace during her stay there. Multiple sources claimed that she was emotionally taxing on the royal aides and humiliated them. The palace said they will conduct a thorough investigation on the allegations, which were made in 2018.

The duchess has since spoken up against the bullying claims and said she feels "saddened by this latest attack on her character." She called the allegations a "smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation" aimed to defame her credibility.

Read more Meghan Markle accuses royal aides of 'smear campaign' with bullying claims ahead of Oprah interview

The report of the bullying comes days before March 7, when CBS will air Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 90-minute tell-all interview about "The Firm" with Oprah Winfrey. The timing of events led to people questioning if the palace had a hand in the release of the report.

Netizens also wondered why Buckingham Palace was quick to conduct an investigation on Meghan Markle. But has not launched a public investigation into the sexual assault allegations Prince Andrew faced in 2019 because of his friendship with Epstein.

The palace and the Duke of York denied that he participated in Epstein's crimes. He also expressed regret that he maintained contact with the accused after he was already convicted. It took three statements from the palace and Prince Andrew to silence any reports about his connection to the sex offender.

Now people are pointing out the disparity in the way Buckingham Palace addressed reports about Prince Andrew and the Duchess of Sussex. They were quick to defend the duke and quick to open an investigation into Meghan Markle's bullying claims. Netizens want the palace to conduct an investigation on the duke's alleged crimes too.

Has Buckingham palace started the investigation on #PrinceAndrew alleged sex crime, the FBI is waiting for an answer. pic.twitter.com/cWDzNPEGEl — PositivelyMeg&Haz??? “ServiceisUniversal”??? (@PositivelyMegh1) March 3, 2021

The British Media When you mention Prince Andrew... pic.twitter.com/ZkNBYc9i9S — Part of the Rebel Alliance and a Traitor (@HerRoyalDykness) March 3, 2021

"Is this the 'royal' family that allegedly bullied Harry's late mother? It is interesting to watch them do it again in real time. Btw what is happening with their son who has faced allegations of paedophilia? When are the British getting rid of this embarrassing monarchy?" one user tweeted.

Look how quickly they respond to this, but are mum on Prince Andrew. — Terri Persisted ⚜️???? (@terrichelle) March 3, 2021

"Buckingham Palace has no credibility Emily. Launch an investigation into Andrew's molestation of children," another wrote and another commented, "Boy... they moved on that quick. Did they investigate Prince Andrew's sexual assault accusations or is that different?"

To accomplish what other than smear her? She doesn’t “work” there anymore. She’ll never work there again. Who investigates a two-year-old complaint against someone who is no longer even there? Motive to discredit her is clear. This will backfire. — Annabelle Phipps (@bella_phipps) March 3, 2021

Suffice to say, Buckingham Palace has shielded Prince Andrew from the British press. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has to face several reports aimed to tarnish her character and reputation.