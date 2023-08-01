Microsoft Edge browser has been showing security warnings after Twitter's rebranding to X. Last week, Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X, replacing the iconic bird logo with a Unicode character that resembles the letter "X."

However, the 52-year-old business magnate could face a potential lawsuit over the X brand, which is reportedly owned by several companies like Microsoft and Meta. Still, the rebranding appears on the social media giant's iOS, as well as Android apps.

The rebranding appears on Twitter's web version as well. The word on the street is that the name change is part of Musk's larger plan to transform Twitter into an everything app. According to a GizChina report, the billionaire wants to turn Twitter into a WeChat-like app.

In 1999, Elon Musk founded X and it eventually sold to PayPal.



2023, Elon gets to relive his dream of making the everything app by buying Twitter



“X will become the most valuable brand on Earth. Make my words.”

Developed by Tencent, WeChat is a Chinese instant messaging, mobile payment, and social media app. Notably, the platform allows you to send and receive money, and pay your utilities and shopping bills. Aside from this, the app comes in handy for buying tickets for public transport.

WeChat had more than 1.3 billion monthly active users as of the end of March 2023, according to the data shared by Statista. Although there are a slew of WeChat alternatives available for download, the folks at GizChina claim it is hard for people in China to stop using WeChat.

So, it doesn't come as a surprise that Musk is sparing no effort to transform X into a WeChat-like app. If Musk's efforts come to fruition, his controversy-plagued social media platform could start supporting calls, instant messaging, and even payments.

Understandably, Tencent hasn't tried to expand its WeChat platform in the West. The app is adapted to the Chinese script and focuses more on the Chinese market. The company could face several challenges if it tries to expand the app to the West.

In addition to financial challenges, Tencent could also encounter sanctions just like some Chinese companies in US and EU. On the other hand, Musk has been leaving no stone unturned to push something like WeChat in the West. He believes Twitter has similar potential.

Much to Musk's chagrin, Microsoft Edge has started showing security alerts for the rebranded Twitter in the first stage of this transformation.

X runs into trouble

Musk recently had to remove the giant, blinking X sign from atop the company's San Francisco-based headquarters. However, it looks like Twitter's problems aren't going away anytime soon. According to a Bleeping Computer report, Microsoft's Edge browser is warning some users that the rebranded Twitter can be a potential security issue.

Microsoft Edge is reportedly urging users to "review icon update." After the Twitter rebranding, the browser started displaying a message that read: "If this web app is trying to trick you into thinking it's a different app, uninstall it." However, the report claims there is nothing to worry about since this is a false alarm.

The warning above is popping up due to a security feature dubbed Progressive Web App Icon change. This feature notifies users of app names or icon changes to protect them from scams. PWAs (Progressive Web Apps) enable websites to provide users with an experience that matches native apps on supported devices.

What are Progressive Web Apps?

PWAs "adapt to the capabilities supported by each device and they can also run in web browsers, like websites," Microsoft explains. "When installed on a device, PWAs function just like other apps." Furthermore, PWAs could have their own app icons and can be added to a device's taskbar or home screen.

Also, these apps launch automatically when you open a relevant file type. These apps can be listed on Microsoft Store and can be set to run when you sign in. PWAs have a built-in security feature which is supported by all Chromium-based browsers including Google Chrome and Edge. This feature protects users from potential scams,

Back in 2021, Chrome and Edge introduced a safety alert that pops up every time a PWA changes its original icon or name. Earlier, this feature had to be manually enabled using flags. However, newer browsers come with this security feature. All in all, there's no need to panic if you get a warning regarding rebranded the Twitter.