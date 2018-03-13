Kylie Jenner's journey into motherhood has been overshadowed by speculation that rapper Tyga is demanding a paternity test on her newborn daughter Stormi because he suspects that he may be the father.

While the 20-year-old make up mogul has yet to address the rumours, her mother Kris Jenner wants the world to know that there is no truth to the speculation.

The 62-year-old momager was quizzed when she recently appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show.

Kyle said: "Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby, I thought, oh god, this is going to get messy."

Jenner hit back with a response that instantly shut down the rumours. "Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumours as usual," she said. "Business as usual on the Internet. Yeah you guys know better than that."

Jenner, 20, and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter on 1 February and chronicled her pregnancy in an 11-minute homemade film. The lovebirds named their little girl Stormi Webster.

Tyga, who dated Jenner for three years before they split in April 2017, raised eyebrows after he reportedly shared a swiftly deleted post on Snapchat shortly after the announcement which read: "Hell nah that's my kid".

A source told Radar Online: "Tyga wants a DNA test because he really thinks that there is a chance this baby could be his.