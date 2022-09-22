Tyler Perry saw something in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship that made him want to reach out and help them right after they left their royal duties in 2020.

The actor, producer, and director revealed the reason why he helped the couple during Wednesday's episode of NBC's "Today." He acknowledged that "it was a very difficult time for them" when he decided to help.

At that time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still had no permanent home in California. They were still house hunting because they had initially planned on living in Canada. But the press there gave them no sense of privacy and this eventually prompted them to move to the U.S.A.

Speaking of Perry's charitable efforts, host Jenna Bush mentioned his decision to let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live at his Beverly Hills home. In response, he said, "What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love. These two people love each other."

He added, "They found each other. Out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them."

Perry gushed about couple's love for each other, saying: "If I don't have that, what she and Harry have, I don't want it—that's really amazing."

“If I don’t have that, what she and Harry have then I don’t want it, it’s really amazing” - @tylerperry speaking of the love his friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have for one another 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/fgUwXWqddR — Anna (@Anna__with_an_A) September 21, 2022

In her interview with The Cut in August, Meghan Markle talked about Perry befriending her soon after she married Prince Harry in 2018. They had not met in person but he communicated to her that he was praying for her and that he understood what her marrying into the royal family meant.

Perry reportedly also told her to call if she ever needed support or advice. The Duchess of Sussex admitted that it took her a long time to ask for his help. But once she did, she ended up telling him about their situation in Canada. In the end, Perry offered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry his Beverly Hills home complete with a security detail, and from there, they were able to start their new life in California.