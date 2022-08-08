Tyler Perry shared a rare insight into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life in the U.S.A. as he greeted her on her 41st birthday on Aug. 4.

The actor and filmmaker took to his Instagram and Twitter pages to share his birthday message for the Duchess of Sussex. In it, he talked about the hardships that she endured and how she came out of them strong and happy.

"I've had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I've watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people," Perry started his post.

He continued, "I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."

The 52-year-old added a photo of Meghan Markle taken from her royal tour of South Africa in 2019 with Prince Harry. It shows her crouching down to kiss the hand of a little girl.

Other Instagram users also chimed in with their birthday greetings for the Duchess of Sussex. One commented on Perry's post, "Beauty, strength, and grace! Happy Birthday Princess Meghan!

Another added, "Thank you so much for your support of the Sussexes. I know, deep down, that they went through a harrowing experience escaping to freedom. Thanks."

More people wrote on Twitter with one saying, "Thank you so much Tyler for your contribution in saving Harry, Meghan, and Archie when they needed it the most! They are happy now largely because you extended so much help to them in their time of need! Thank you & stay blessed!"

Another added, "Tyler you have a heart of gold you are a incredible person you loved on Harry and Meghan when they needed it the most you stood in the gap as a warrior as a father as a compassionate friend."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their royal duties in 2020 and Perry was understood to be one of the few people who helped them out when they first relocated to Los Angeles from Canada and while scouting for a new home. They stayed at his $15 million mansion and the duchess also revealed during her Oprah interview in 2021 that he offered his "security" after they lost their tax-payer-funded police protection following Megxit.