Chelsea FC goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been trolled mercilessly after scoring one of the most bizarre own goals during his side's 4-4 draw with Ajax.

Just two minutes into the match, the Spaniard was beaten by his teammate Tammy Abraham, courtesy of a deflected free-kick. However, that's not the only instance of misfortune that Kepa will remember from this match.

There were other moments that could surely turn Chelsea supporters against Kepa. Chelsea successfully levelled the match just two minutes after Abraham's own goal, thanks to a penalty won by Christian Pulisic. Jorginho didn't fail to convert the opportunity into a goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta's sloppy defending helped Ajax once again take the lead in the 20th minute, thanks to Quincy Promes. Just when Frank Lampard's men were trailing 1-2, Hakim Ziyech swung in a free-kick from the right-wing.

The ball curled into the top left corner of the post and sailed over an outstretched Kepa. The ball hit the post, rebounded off Kepa's face, and then travelled into the back of the net. In the process, Ajax took a 3-1 lead while the match was just in the 35th minute.

Fans couldn't resist trolling the unlucky goalkeeper. Olympic gold medal-winning hockey star Samantha Quek tweeted, "You won't see a better diving header for a while." While doing so, she used a hashtag followed by the name of the unfortunate Chelsea star.

It seems that the Blues fans couldn't believe their luck as Abraham's boot and Kepa's face conceded two own goals. According to the Sun, one of the fans wrote in a social media platform, "Two own goals!? I'm out." Another person reportedly said, "Chelsea scored three goals in the first half. Two of them were own goals. Such an embarrassment."

Not only own goals, but the match saw two red cards. Daley Blind and Joel Veltman were showed back-to-back red cards after the former committed a foul.

After some high-voltage drama at Stamford Bridge, both Chelsea and Ajax are standing equal in terms of points. Both the teams played four games each and have collected seven points, courtesy of two victories, one loss, and a draw. However, Chelsea is currently topping the Group H table with Ajax positioned at number two.