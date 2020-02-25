Chelsea FC is set to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 on Tuesday night in West London.

The Blues' manager Frank Lampard has expressed his faith that his side has the capability to shock Bayern Munich despite their sub-par form in the ongoing Premier League.

Last Saturday, Chelsea won 2-1 against Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues are desperate to remain in the race for a top-four position in the Premier League, as it would be a thoroughfare to next season's Champions League.

According to football pundits, Bayern is the favourite to emerge victorious against Lampard's inexperienced side. If that happens, they will successfully avenge their previous loss against the English side in the final of the Champions League in Munich back in 2012.

The former Chelsea captain hopes to rewrite history as his club did eight years ago, but this time as the coach. This means the British side would be on attacking front.

Chelsea's current manager was a player on the victorious night in Munich. Lampard, believes that his side can find weaknesses to hurt the German giants.

He said, "I understand if people do call us the underdogs because the Bayern Munich team is so strong and if you look at the team, the medals, the experience they have, maybe we do not have that experience. But these things are there to change. The underdog is there to turn those things around, those are some of the best stories in sport."

Robert Lewandowski is a big threat to Chelsea. The 31-year Polish striker has scored 38 goals this season, with 10 of them in the Champions League. Lewandowski is in the form of his life, his fitness and confidence levels are hard to match.

Bayern manager Hansi Flick is enjoying a fun run at the moment. They would want to outplay the home team at Stamford Bridge. Lampard admitted Chelsea's inability to convert scoring chances this season, and also expressed admiration for the Polish striker. They will attempt to stop Lewandowski. But for that, Chelsea's defensive unit must keep their focus.

Chelsea has come to the last 16 through a difficult group and eventually knocked out Ajax, last season's semi-finalists. Lampard understands it would be tougher to again break Bayern's hearts in the European championship.

Dealing with the crowd at Stamford Bridge, however, would be a challenge for the visitors.