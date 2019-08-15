The UEFA Super Cup final match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC went in favour of the Reds. Liverpool's Adrian stopped Chelsea's Tammy Abraham from scoring during the penalty shootout, ensuring a 5-4 victory for his team. The match went into extra-time and then a penalty shootout after the score was tied at 2-2.

UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool squared off against Europa League champions Chelsea. After over a decade of Spanish domination, the Super Cup final saw two Premier League clubs battling for the trophy. The last Premier League club to have lifted the Super Cup trophy was Liverpool back in 2005, with Chelsea coming close to defeating Bayern Munich in 2013.

Chelsea scored the first goal of the match as Olivier Giroud beat Adrian 36 minutes into the match.

Chelsea almost took a major lead when Christian Pulisic managed to hit the back of the Liverpool net. However, after a VAR check, referee Stephanie Frappart dismissed the goal as Pulisic was off-side.

The teams hit the locker rooms at half-time with Chelsea in the lead. Minutes after the second half commenced, Liverpool's Sadio Mané scored an equaliser at the 48-minute mark. Liverpool managed to dominate the second half but both teams failed to score any more goals. The 1-1 scoreline at the end of 90 minutes sent the match into extra-time.

Five minutes into extra time, Mané scored his second goal giving Liverpool the lead.

In the ninth minute, Liverpool keeper Adrian is penalised for a "needless" challenge. Pedro passed Abrahams the ball which he shot to miss the goal. Adrian charged at Abrahams and ended up conceding a penalty. Chelsea's Jorginho stepped up to calmly equalise from the penalty spot, driving the ball into the left corner of the net.

At the end of extra-time, both teams were unable to break the 2-2 tie which meant that a penalty shootout would decide the fate of the teams.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino took the first penalty shot and drove it past Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga. Score: 1-0

Chelsea's Jorginho equalised the penalty score by beating Adrian again. Score: 1-1

Liverpool had another ball in the back of the net as Fabinho hit the ball into the bottom left corner. Score: 2-1

Ross Barkley did not miss the left corner of the net, scoring a goal for Chelsea. Score: 2-2

Kepa almost denied Liverpool but Divock Origi's shot managed to evade the goalkeeper's grasp. Score: 3-2

Chelsea's Mason Mount smashed the ball into the top right corner out of Adrian's reach. Score: 3-3

Kepa again came close to preventing a Liverpool goal but failed to stop Trent Alexander-Arnold's low shot. Score: 4-3

Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri shot straight down the middle as Adrian dove out of the way. Score: 4-4

Mohamad Salah sent Kent the other way as he scored Liverpool's fifth penalty goal. Score: 5-4

Chelsea's Abrahams sent a slow ball down the middle which Adrian managed to keep out with a trailing leg. Score: 5-4

Kepa's failure to stop the two penalties and Abraham's failure to score allowed Liverpool to claim victory. Adrian, Liverpool's new goalkeeper, was hailed a hero for saving the match-winning penalty.

Under Jurgen Klopp's management, Liverpool has reverted to their glorious form. The Super Cup is the team's second trophy of the season. Klopp broke Liverpool's European title drought by leading the team to a 2-0 victory against Tottenham in the UEFA Champion's League Final 2018-19. Wednesday's victory means that Liverpool now boasts four Super Cup trophies, 13 European trophies and 43 trophies in total.