A resurfaced image captured by NASA's Curiosity rover inside Gale Crater on Mars has prompted renewed speculation online after a UFO researcher claimed it shows an 'alien missile' embedded in the Martian surface.

The claim was made by Scott C Waring, who operates the website UFO Sightings Daily. Waring argues the object is an unexploded extraterrestrial weapon left behind following an ancient conflict on Mars.

NASA has not identified the object as an artificial structure or weapon, and there is no scientific evidence supporting Waring's interpretation.

Curiosity has explored Gale Crater since landing on Mars in 2012, returning thousands of images used by scientists to study the planet's geology and ancient environmental conditions.

UFO Researcher Claims Object Is Ancient Weapon

The image circulating online appears to show a long, narrow object protruding from rocky terrain.

According to Waring, the feature resembles a missile measuring just over eight feet in length.

He further speculated that the object could be evidence of an advanced civilisation that once existed on Mars and was destroyed during an ancient conflict.

Waring also suggested such technology would be of interest to governments seeking advanced weapons.

Those claims are entirely speculative and are not supported by NASA or by any published scientific research.

The most detailed picture of Mars to date (1.8 billion pixels), made of 1000+ photos taken by NASA Curiosity Rover🔊



Credit: NASA/JPLpic.twitter.com/qE02ylH4Dv — Universal Curiosity (@UniverCurious) June 17, 2021

NASA Has Consistently Rejected Similar Interpretations

Although NASA has not commented specifically on the latest image, the agency has repeatedly explained that similar viral claims involving Mars photographs are typically examples of pareidolia.

Pareidolia is the tendency for the human brain to recognise familiar objects or patterns in random shapes, such as seeing faces in clouds or animals in rock formations.

Because Mars contains billions of years of fractured rock, erosion and sedimentary formations, unusual-looking features are common in rover photographs.

Scientists generally caution against drawing conclusions about artificial structures based solely on visual appearance.

Curiosity images have repeatedly generated speculation about alleged alien artefacts.

In 2022, photographs of a feature nicknamed the "Mars doorway" circulated widely online.

NASA later explained that the formation was a naturally occurring fracture in bedrock measuring approximately 12 inches high and 16 inches wide, created through geological processes similar to those found on Earth.

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The agency stated at the time that such fractures are common and do not indicate the presence of artificial structures.

Waring has continued to interpret similar formations as possible evidence of intelligent design, including recent claims involving what he described as a carved entrance to an underground dwelling.

Those interpretations have not been accepted by the scientific community.

Curiosity's Mission

The latest image has attracted discussion across social media platforms, where users have offered a range of interpretations.

Some suggested the object resembles a crashed spacecraft or manufactured device, while others argued it is simply an unusually shaped rock.

One user described the feature as looking like a broken aircraft, while another commented that it 'would be cool' if it proved to be a crashed alien craft.

Others dismissed the theory entirely, saying the image showed nothing more than a natural geological formation.

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Curiosity's primary mission is to investigate whether Mars once possessed environmental conditions capable of supporting microbial life.

The rover studies rock layers, soil composition and atmospheric conditions rather than searching for advanced civilisations or technological artefacts.

Over more than a decade on Mars, Curiosity has produced significant evidence that parts of the planet once contained liquid water and environments potentially suitable for microscopic life billions of years ago.

However, neither Curiosity nor any other Mars mission has produced evidence confirming the existence of extraterrestrial technology or ancient Martian civilisation.

Without additional scientific evidence, the object highlighted by Waring remains an unusual rock formation whose appearance has prompted online speculation rather than a verified archaeological or technological discovery.