A former US Air Force geospatial intelligence specialist and federal whistleblower says the alleged secrecy surrounding UFO data may involve more than national security concerns. Speaking on The American Alchemist podcast, Dylan Borland claimed that embarrassment, alleged criminal conduct, and financial interests might have contributed to government efforts to keep the information classified.

In case you missed it, Borland gained national attention after testifying before the United States Congress in September 2025 regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. Since then, he has appeared on prominent podcasts detailing alleged legacy programmes focused on reverse-engineering alleged technology of non-human origin and the retaliation whistleblowers face.

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Whistleblower Claims Regarding Hidden Government UFO Data

During his interview hosted by Jesse Michels, Borland argued that the real secret is not the allegedly recovered craft themselves. Instead, he pointed to the alleged crimes committed to keeping them hidden. He claimed that intelligence agencies might be violating the very rules governing classified information.

Borland alleged that intelligence agencies were routinely violating rules governing classified material. 'The reason they're keeping this a secret is because it's so criminal, so messed up, so much money,' he explained. He claims authorities classify information simply to hide embarrassment or criminal activity, despite rules prohibiting it.

Alleged Criminal Conduct Surrounding Secret UFO Programmes

Matthew Brown, a fellow whistleblower who authored an 11-page dossier on the Pentagon's alleged UFO retrieval programme, made similar claims last week. Brown suggested that if disclosure happens, the biggest shock will be realising what had allegedly been done to maintain secrecy. He also contended that humanity shares the planet with other sentient life.

Brown's claim adds another layer to the broader argument about who may control information about the alleged phenomenon. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so everything should be taken lightly. Borland, too, expressed frustration that those coming forward have seen little change. 'We came out,' he noted. 'We stuck our necks out.'

Non-Human Intelligence And Alleged Government Cover-Ups

The conversation took an interesting turn when Michels questioned why convincing evidence rarely surfaces today despite modern smartphone technology. The host floated a question about whether the phenomenon itself might influence the strict secrecy, asking if the non-human intelligence might actually be in control of the cover-up.

Borland responded with an emphatic 'absolutely yes' when addressing the inquiry. He cautioned that it is not safe to assume humanity dictates the terms of engagement regarding these alleged programmes. Borland said an official from the Intelligence Community Inspector General's office had strongly hinted that humans might not be fully in control.

While remaining careful about his public statements, Borland suggested that certain inquiries reveal what officials actually know. Rather than sharing exact classified details, he noted that informed insiders often betray their knowledge through their line of questioning. 'You can tell somebody knows something based on the questions they ask you,' Borland stated.

Unresolved Questions About Alleged Non-Human Origin Craft

To illustrate his point, Borland provided a hypothetical scenario. He explained that instead of asking basic questions about what a witness saw, an informed official would cut to the core and ask, 'Who do you think is running this show?' This uncertainty surrounding control remains a central theme for those coming forward.

Michels also pointed to David Grusch, whose whistleblower complaint was deemed 'urgent and credible'. Grusch alleged that the US government had operated a secret, decades-long programme to recover and study crashed craft of alleged non-human origin. Many of those claims remain publicly unresolved.

Despite the heavy nature of these allegations, Borland insists his goal is simply to establish facts without sensationalism. 'We're all trying to get this out and have a baseline and be respectful and not go crazy,' he said. The push for answers continues as these advocates attempt to navigate alleged government secrecy.