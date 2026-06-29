Claims of an 'arms race' involving Russia and China, reverse-engineering, and crashed alien spacecraft re-emerged this month following public comments by Jordan Flowers, the executive director of the UAP Disclosure Foundation. Flowers asserted that newly declassified US documents indicate rival states may be attempting to replicate technology allegedly recovered from unidentified craft.

In an appearance on 'NewsNation Prime' after the June 12 release, Flowers contended that the matter now presents significant national security concerns. However, there is currently no solid evidence supporting his assertions nor did he provide public proof that Russia or China possesses extraterrestrial wreckage.

Flowers' comments came amid what the Disclosure Foundation described as a third public release of government UAP records and videos, alongside renewed calls from some lawmakers for greater transparency around federal programmes dealing with unexplained aerial incidents. The foundation said Flowers pointed to historical intelligence records and to what he described as continuing interest from the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI in reports tied to sensitive national security sites.

This is a notable shift in tone from the old habit of brushing this stuff off, but it is still a long way from confirming recovered alien craft. IBTimes UK could not independently verify claims of crash retrievals or reverse-engineering programmes, so those assertions should be treated with caution.

Why the Arms Race Claim Lands on Russia and China

Flowers made the most striking allegation when he said there was 'reason to believe' that 'the Chinese and the Russians may have retrieved their own objects related to this and may have tried to reverse engineer them.' He went further, calling it 'a global phenomenon' and 'really a race to see who can reverse engineer this first,' language that clearly frames the subject less as fringe curiosity and more as a geopolitical contest.

Flowers said 'reason to believe' and 'may have,' not that the released files conclusively established Russian or Chinese possession of alien technology. The distinction is not just legal housekeeping; it is the whole story.

Flowers also said the latest release showed President Donald Trump's administration treating UAPs as a 'high-priority topic,' adding that the Air Force had taken the matter 'extremely seriously since 1948, at least,' despite past public denials. In the foundation's account of the same interview, he similarly argued the latest tranche reinforced the idea that federal agencies had treated the issue seriously for decades. Serious official interest, though, is not the same as proof of extraterrestrial hardware, and that is the hefty leap at the centre of this entire row.

Read more ​'Deliberately Trying to Provoke Us': Chilling Details of UFOs Harassing and Baiting US Navy Ships at Sea ​'Deliberately Trying to Provoke Us': Chilling Details of UFOs Harassing and Baiting US Navy Ships at Sea

Reverse-Engineering Alien Spaceships and the Missing Proof

Claims regarding crash retrieval operations and the reverse-engineering of antigravitic propulsion systems have been discussed by documentary filmmaker and 'Cosmic Disclosure' guest host Joshua Golembeske. The assertions centre on the potential advancement of this technology, although they lack new, verifiable documentation and prioritize speculative possibilities.

Flowers used the interview to preview a Washington forum organised by the Disclosure Foundation, saying the group wanted to explore the implications of the latest revelations across technology, national security and other disciplines. The foundation later said the 25 June event at the Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Senate Office Building would bring together members of Congress, scientists, national security officials and public figures for an on-the-record discussion about UAP disclosure and its wider consequences.

Whatever one makes of the alien spaceship claim, the campaign around disclosure is no longer being pitched only to believers; it is being pitched to lawmakers, institutions and the national security crowd. And that, perhaps, is why the rhetoric around an 'extraterrestrial arms race' has found traction. It bundles secrecy, rivalry, technology and the oldest question in the book into one package, which is catnip for television and irresistible for campaigners pressing Washington to open more files.

Yet in the material now in public view, the hardest claim remains the least settled one. As Golembeske put it: 'What type of world-changing technologies are being hidden from the public? I want to know the answers.'