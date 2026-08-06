Uganda football captain and SC Villa skipper David Owori tragically lost his life at the age of 27 following a brutal street assault in Kampala.

The devastating incident occurred on Tuesday night when Owori was ambushed near his residence in the Makindye suburb as he returned home from training.

According to local police reports and eyewitness accounts, a group of suspected street robbers attempted to steal his mobile phone and personal belongings.

When he allegedly resisted the robbery, the assailants struck him repeatedly with paving stones before fleeing the scene, leaving him unconscious by the roadside.

He was rushed first to a nearby medical clinic and subsequently transferred to Case Clinic in Kampala, where he succumbed to severe, life-threatening head injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Homicide Investigation and Public Outrage

The sudden and violent death of the national sports star has sent shockwaves across East Africa, triggering an active homicide investigation by the Uganda Police Force.

Force spokesperson Rachael Kawala confirmed that detectives have thoroughly processed the crime scene in Makindye and are actively pursuing leads to track down the perpetrators. While no formal arrests have been announced, law enforcement authorities have vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

The killing has ignited intense public anger and social media backlash regarding the state of security and violent street crime in the capital.

Coming only weeks after Ugandan rugby international Sydney Gongodyo was fatally attacked in a separate incident, citizens and civil society groups have raised urgent questions regarding the safety of athletes and ordinary residents navigating urban neighborhoods after dark.

A versatile right-back and midfielder, Owori returned to SC Villa in 2023 after two years playing in Europe. He was instrumental in helping the club win their first league title in 20 years in May 2024, a record 17th top-flight crown, and had signed a contract extension running to January 2027.

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Tributes for SC Villa Captain After Fatal Attack

SC Villa, the record Uganda Premier League champions, said they had lost 'more than a player' but 'a leader, brother and friend'.

Spokesperson Asan Kasingye said Owori, known affectionately as 'Colgate', was ambushed as he approached his gate.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations called him 'a true leader on and off the pitch', while the Uganda Cranes, the national side he represented during 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, said he had 'carried the hopes' of the country.

Lawmakers observed a minute's silence in his honour in parliament on Wednesday and urged security agencies to fast-track the investigation.

Fears Over Crime After Second Sports Figure Killed in Weeks

Owori's death comes only weeks after Ugandan rugby international Sydney Gongodyo was fatally attacked by a mob in Kampala, and the two killings have intensified public concern over violent crime in the capital.

On social media, fans shared images of Owori lifting the league trophy alongside messages criticising safety conditions in Kampala. Many questioned how a national team player could be attacked so close to his own home, while others said the killing illustrated the risks facing ordinary residents in the city.

SC Villa must now defend their league title without the captain who led them back to the top of Ugandan football, and the national team faces the task of honouring a player many considered a future long-term leader for the Cranes.

Police say the investigation continues, though no suspects have yet been identified. For now, Kampala is left grappling with a killing that has shocked the football community and reignited debate over street crime in the capital.

As SC Villa prepares to defend their domestic title without their inspirational captain, the football community continues to mourn a bright career cut short by senseless violence.