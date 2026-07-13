The basketball community is grieving the death of former professional player Kinu Rochford. The 35-year-old was shot and killed after gunfire erupted during a popular summer basketball tournament in Harlem, New York.

Rochford was fatally wounded on Friday night during the Kingdome Basketball Tournament at the Martin Luther King Jr. Towers basketball courts. The annual event is regarded as a staple of New York City's summer basketball scene, attracting local players, families and spectators.

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Investigators Continue Their Search for the Shooter and Motive

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 10:20 p.m. Emergency responders found Rochford with a gunshot wound. Several media outlets reported that he had been shot in the head.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Two bystanders were also struck during the shooting. Police said a 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds and remain in stable condition.

Authorities believe the attack stemmed from a dispute involving Rochford, although investigators have not publicly disclosed a motive. No arrests have been made, and detectives continue to search for the suspected gunman.

The investigation remains ongoing as police appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Professional basketball player Kinu Rochford was killed after gunfire erupted during an outdoor basketball tournament. Two bystanders were also injured and are expected to recover. The shooter remains at large.

Rest in peace. 🕊️🏀#KinuRochford #Harlem #NYC pic.twitter.com/okWbW25R1K — Sensa Media Network (@sensamedianyc) July 11, 2026

Mayor Condemns Violence as Tournament Faces Uncertain Future

The shooting has renewed concerns about gun violence disrupting community sporting events across New York City.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed his condolences following the incident, saying New Yorkers should be able to enjoy neighbourhood events and youth sports without fearing gun violence. His remarks echoed broader calls from community leaders for safer public spaces and stronger efforts to prevent violence at local gatherings.

Tournament organisers are now reviewing the remainder of the 2026 Kingdome Basketball Tournament schedule following the tragedy. It remains unclear whether upcoming games will proceed as planned while organisers assess security measures and consult with local officials.

An Overseas Career and College Legacy Remembered

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Rochford built a respected basketball career that stretched from New York all the way to Europe.

He began his collegiate career at Globe Institute of Technology before transferring to Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he emerged as one of the programme's standout players. His performances helped establish him as a leader on the court and opened the door to a lengthy professional career overseas.

Over nearly a decade, Rochford played across several European leagues, representing clubs in France, Israel, Kosovo, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. His biggest team success came in 2017, when he won the Lithuanian National Basketball League championship, adding a major title to an international career that earned respect across multiple countries.

Following news of his death, Fairleigh Dickinson paid tribute to its former player on social media, describing Rochford as a 'standout Knight and leader.'

Former teammates, coaches and members of the wider basketball community have also shared messages of grief online, remembering him as both a talented athlete and a respected figure whose career inspired young players pursuing opportunities abroad.