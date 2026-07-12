A man in his early 30s has died after being assaulted at a karaoke bar in Ashton-under-Lyne, with a 36-year-old suspect arrested on suspicion of murder, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers were called to the Blues Cabaret and Karaoke Bar on Bow Street at about 2.40am on Saturday 11 July following reports of an assault. They found the victim with serious injuries and, despite efforts by paramedics at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 36-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Investigation Under Way As Cordon Remains In Place

Detective Superintendent Ian McNabb described it as 'a violent and shocking attack that tragically took the life of a young man.' He said the victim's believed family had been informed, although formal identification had not yet taken place, and that they were being supported by specialist officers as the investigation continues.

A cordon remained around the venue on Saturday while forensic officers examined the scene and detectives carried out house-to-house inquiries in the surrounding area. McNabb said officers were 'working at pace' to establish the full circumstances of the incident, and stressed that, at this stage, detectives believe it to be an isolated attack posing no wider threat to the public.

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Police have appealed for witnesses and footage, asking anyone with information to call 0161 856 1995, quoting log 511 of 11/07/26, or to submit details via their online Major Incident Portal. Anonymous information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

McNabb urged people to avoid speculation or sharing unverified claims online, warning that rumours could hinder the investigation and add to the distress of the victim's loved ones. He said officers were keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or had relevant footage from the area.

So far, police have not released the victim's name, where in the town he was from, or whether those involved were known to each other. Nothing has been confirmed beyond the basic outline of a man going out for a night of karaoke and not making it home.

Karaoke Bar Shuts Doors During Murder Inquiry

The venue at the centre of the investigation has voluntarily closed, saying it will remain shut while the murder inquiry continues. In a statement posted on Facebook, the Blues Cabaret and Karaoke Bar said its 'thoughts and deepest condolences' were with the victim's family, friends and 'everyone affected by this heartbreaking event.'

The bar added that, with the death now the subject of an active police investigation, 'it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.' Management said they were fully cooperating with Greater Manchester Police and 'all relevant authorities' as officers piece together what happened.

'As a mark of respect, and following discussions with the police, we have taken the decision to voluntarily close the venue until we have spoken with the appropriate authorities and departments,' the statement continued.

The post also thanked emergency services for their 'swift response' and praised staff and security for the professionalism they showed during 'an extremely difficult situation.'

For now, the cordon on Bow Street and the darkened frontage of the karaoke bar remain the visible signs of a nightlife spot that has become the focus of a murder inquiry, with detectives continuing to piece together what happened in the moments before officers arrived.