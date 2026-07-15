A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after a violent attack involving machetes and suspected Surron electric bikes in Leeds, prompting a major police investigation into what detectives believe was a targeted assault.

According to reports, West Yorkshire Police were called to Larkhill Road in Gledhow at about 8.20pm on Monday, 14 July, following reports of a disturbance involving armed men. Although early online speculation claimed guns were used during the incident, police have so far confirmed only knife injuries while continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Police Probe Targeted Leeds Attack

Officers, including armed police, were deployed to the scene after receiving reports of a group carrying machetes. By the time emergency services arrived, the suspects had fled.

A 36-year-old man later attended hospital with serious knife injuries. Police said his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Horrifying attack in Leeds as unarmed man injured by gang with machetes and gun on Surron bikes



At around 8.20pm last night, police got reports of a disturbance with males armed with machetes at Lidgett Towers on Larkhill Road, Leeds.



Armed officers rushed to the scene along... pic.twitter.com/jo9PufZ6Vd — Yapp (@YappAppLtd) July 14, 2026

Detectives from Leeds CID are leading the investigation and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area to come forward.

Authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the Larkhill Road incident and have yet to confirm whether a firearm was discharged.

While social media posts suggested the attackers were armed with both guns and machetes, those claims have not been verified by West Yorkshire Police.

Why Surron Bikes Are Under Scrutiny

The incident has renewed attention on the growing use of Surron electric bikes in violent crime across the UK.

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Surron bikes are high-performance electric off-road motorcycles capable of travelling at high speeds while producing very little noise, making them attractive to criminals seeking quick escapes through residential streets and alleyways.

Police forces across England have increasingly linked the bikes to robberies, drug-related violence and targeted attacks because they can move rapidly through areas inaccessible to conventional vehicles.

Although West Yorkshire Police have not officially confirmed that Surron bikes were used in Monday night's attack, reports circulating online have placed the vehicles at the centre of the investigation.

Gang Links Yet To Be Confirmed

Investigators are working to establish what led to the violence and whether it was connected to organised criminal activity. Police have not publicly identified a motive or confirmed reports suggesting the assault was gang-related.

However, experts have previously warned that bike-enabled crime has become an increasing challenge for law enforcement, particularly in major cities where electric off-road bikes are frequently used during violent offences.

The brazen nature of the attack, which unfolded in a residential area during the evening, has also raised concerns among local residents about public safety.

West Yorkshire Police have urged the public not to speculate while detectives continue gathering evidence.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

According to reports, forensic officers continue to examine evidence, while detectives are reviewing available CCTV footage to identify those involved.

Police are reportedly asking anyone who witnessed the disturbance on Larkhill Road or captured suspicious activity before or after the incident to contact investigators. A video of the incident, recorded from a higher angle of a building close to the scene, has gone viral but is yet to be verified by police.

As enquiries continue, officers are expected to determine whether reports of firearms and Surron bikes form part of the attack or are unrelated claims that emerged online after the incident.