UK workers saving into defined contribution pensions will be steered towards a guaranteed income for life as the default way of drawing their money in retirement, under government proposals that mark a major shift in how private-sector pensions are used.

Under the plans, pension providers would have to offer eligible savers a pre-selected retirement income product when they approach them to access their pension.

Savers would have to agree before payments begin. Those who decline, or take no further action, would see their money remain invested, and anyone preferring another arrangement would keep the freedom to choose it.

Ministers are targeting around 17 million private-sector workers currently saving into pensions. A consultation opened on 3 November and closes on 22 December 2026. Further work on secondary legislation and Financial Conduct Authority rules is required, and the regulator has said it intends to consult on draft rules in the second half of 2027.

Why Ministers Want To Change Pensions

Most defined contribution savers reach retirement with an accumulated pot and must decide how to turn it into an income that could last the rest of their lives. The government says the framework is intended to reduce the need for savers to make complex financial decisions on their own and to ease the burden of managing investment and longevity risks.

Most private-sector defined benefit schemes, which traditionally provided a regular income in retirement, have closed to new members or future accruals over the past 30 years. That has left most private-sector savers relying on defined contribution arrangements, in which they bear greater responsibility for their own savings.

The announcement follows a decade of pension freedom reforms, introduced in 2015, which gave eligible people aged 55 and over greater flexibility in accessing their defined contribution savings. Government figures show that around 46% of defined contribution pots accessed for the first time in 2025/26 were fully withdrawn as cash.

Smaller Pots Most Likely To Be Emptied

The figures reveal a clear difference by pot size. About 82% of pots worth less than £10,000 were fully withdrawn, compared with 49% of those worth between £10,000 and £30,000 and 11% of those above £30,000.

Some savers who empty smaller pots may be doing so to meet immediate financial commitments, rather than because they have no interest in securing a retirement income. When inflation bites and wages stall, a £10,000 or £20,000 pot can look more like an emergency fund than a carefully constructed retirement plan.

Industry Concerns Over Outcomes and Flexibility

Kathryn Fleming, head of DC consulting at Hymans Robertson, broadly welcomed the proposals but said their success would depend on whether they improved outcomes for savers in practice. She also cautioned against regulatory restrictions that could limit innovation in the retirement market.

Industry representatives have raised concerns that speculation over future changes to pension taxation, alongside the planned inclusion of most unused pension funds and death benefits in inheritance tax calculations from 6 April 2027, has encouraged some savers to access their money earlier.

Whether inheritance tax is actually payable will depend on the value of the estate and available exemptions and reliefs. For some families, the changes could strengthen the incentive to use pensions to fund retirement rather than preserve unused funds for inheritance.

Separately, the Labour government has pursued reforms aimed at consolidating pension funds into larger schemes and encouraging more investment in what ministers describe as productive assets, including infrastructure and high-growth companies.