The UK government has revised a proposed change to settlement rules for migrant care workers after facing criticism from Labour MPs, unions and sector groups. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has softened her immigration crackdown on migrant care workers, dropping a 15-year settlement wait after a backlash from her own party.

The change affects care workers who arrived before May 2025 and meet specified salary requirements. While the government says the wider 'earned settlement' model remains in place, the adjustment marks a significant concession after concerns that retrospective rule changes would unfairly affect people who had built their lives in the UK under a different immigration framework.

Why Mahmood Changed Course

Mahmood announced the change to MPs on Monday, 2 November 2026, after meeting union leaders that morning. Care workers already in the UK who earn at least £25,000 ($33,546) a year and arrived before May 2025 can now apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) after five years. The new five-year wait is only a third of the 15 years she first proposed.

Those who did not meet their visa conditions can apply for another five-year visa and then seek settlement, reports say. The exception only applies to care workers already in the UK. Anyone arriving later is not covered.

Mahmood has rejected suggestions that the move represents a U-turn. She insists settlement must be earned rather than handed out automatically. She has argued that without reform, about 350,000 low-skilled workers and their dependants would gain settlement and benefit access within five years.

What Was the Old Settlement Policy for Care Workers?

Until now, most migrants could apply for settlement after five years in the UK.

The Home Office's earned settlement plans, published for consultation in November 2025, proposed a 10-year baseline for most economic migrants. Lower-paid workers, including care workers, would have waited 15 years.

The consultation closed in February 2026, and more than 200,000 people were consulted. The Home Office also estimated that letting 117,000 care workers settle between 2026 and 2030 would cost £4.2 billion ($5.63 billion), rising to £9.5 billion ($12.74 billion) with dependants, per the same report.

Who Benefits and Who Still Faces Longer Waits?

Care workers on the five-year route are the biggest winners. Reports put the number at roughly 280,000 to 300,000 people, including dependants.

Others still face longer waits. Workers earning under £50,000 ($67,061) must wait 10 years, unless they qualify for an exemption. The Home Office estimates about 517,000 people will wait longer than five years.

Some public service workers, such as doctors, nurses and teachers, still settle after five years, while people earning above £125,000 ($167,652) can settle within three years. Small-boat arrivals who do not work or study could still wait 30 years. The Refugee Council described the proposal 'unfair and unworkable'.

Hong Kong British National (Overseas) holders, armed forces members and Windrush legacy routes are unaffected.

Why the Care Worker Plan Faced Opposition

About 100 Labour MPs signed a letter urging exemptions for care workers. Angela Rayner called the retrospective approach un-British.

Critics said changing the rules for people already settled in work was unfair. Labour MP Diane Abbott warned of another Windrush-style scandal.

Labour MP Abtisam Mohamed called retrospective changes unfair and said she would push to protect people already here. Stella Creasy, another Labour MP, saw partial recognition of migrants' contributions but said the reforms still needed work.

Unison general secretary Andrea Egan welcomed the government backing down, but said the route to settlement for care workers is still too demanding. Others warned the original plan could worsen staff shortages in social care.

Opposition politicians attacked the concession too. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said Mahmood had given in to pressure and claimed the change could cost up to £10 billion ($13.42 billion).

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also criticised the move, while Mahmood said a cost assessment would follow. She argues that longer waits will cut projected benefit spending.

Legal and business groups raised concerns too. The Law Society warned the changes could threaten the rule of law, while the CBI cautioned that employers using skilled worker visas could face higher costs.

Most of the earned settlement model still stands. However, reports suggest some Labour MPs could continue to oppose the retrospective aspects of the wider reforms.