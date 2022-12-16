The UK Farmers are alarmed that the country is "sleepwalking" to a probable crisis, involving the supply of food.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) urged the UK government to intervene in the situation and assist farmers in dealing with hassles from a variety of factors. These include rising fertilizer & feed costs, shortages of workers and soaring fuel prices.

The union stated there could be further shortages if the UK farmers are not supported. They, however, spoke about the next food items that are likely to be affected this year. Food items such as cucumber, tomatoes and pears because they all come from energy-intensive crops.

Due to the rising costs - a condition that got terrible as a result of the Avian flu outbreak- farmers have halted production or cut back, thereby causing some UK supermarkets to build a limit on sales of eggs.

In addition, the prices of milk will probably reduce the cost of production, while beef farmers were taking into consideration the number of cows they breed.

The President of the NFU, Minette Batters, speaking to BBC said egg shortages might just be the beginning, which will affect many farming sectors.

She stressed that UK food was under threat, with the future of British vegetables and supplied fruits in danger. Batters added that the increased food prices may go higher, especially if the products were difficult to find.

On the other hand, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), mentioned Britain has got a high chance of food security, which is "built on supply from diverse sources", which include imports through stable trade routes and strong domestic production.

The Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) earlier announced that the rate of UK food price inflation is likely to reach climax yearly, ranging between 17% and 19% in early 2023. This is above its earlier forecast of a climax between 14% and 16%.

The NFU urged the government to assist UK farmers that are out of business. The union said, unlike in 2019, there were currently 7,000 fewer registered agricultural companies in the UK.

It also encouraged the government to deliberate on rendering emergency help to producers of eggs, seeing the latest issue with UK farmers and consumers.

In addition, the NFU suggested the ministers consider seasonal overseas workers to stop insufficient labour and begin a new "food security" goal, which will include a commitment to observe and report on how food is produced domestically on all levels.