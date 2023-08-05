In response to the challenges posed by the global energy market and the urgency to address climate change, the UK Government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to enhance the country's energy security and embrace its position as a world leader in renewable energy.

The plan, outlined in a report by Electricity Networks Commissioner Nick Winser, aims to accelerate the transition to clean energy, drive down household bills, and stimulate economic growth.

Since 2010, the UK has made significant strides in renewable energy investment, with a remarkable 500 per cent increase in renewable energy generation. To ensure that the nation capitalises on its renewable energy success and remains equipped to harness further opportunities, the government commissioned Nick Winser to conduct a review, whose recommendations are now being welcomed and considered by Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps.

The recent illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia has underscored the importance of bolstering the UK's homegrown energy sources, including renewables, nuclear, and North Sea oil and gas. The report highlights the need to expedite the construction of strategic electricity transmission lines, stating that it is "vital and achievable" to build new power lines in half the time.

It recommends reducing the current delivery timescales for onshore transmission network infrastructure to seven years, a move expected to contribute significantly to energy security and the nation's net-zero objectives.

The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Grant Shapps, lauds the UK's progress in renewable energy and decarbonisation, emphasising the need to leverage this success for the benefit of the populace and businesses alike. He expresses gratitude for Nick Winser's report and recognises it as a crucial step in reforming the energy system to thwart potential misuse of energy as a weapon in conflicts.

Minister for Networks and Nuclear Andrew Bowie reaffirms the government's commitment to building a world-class system for delivering the growing supply of renewable energy to where it is needed. With renewable energy already accounting for approximately 40 per cent of the UK's electricity supply, the country's renewables sector is already well-established.

Carl Trowell, President of UK Strategic Infrastructure at National Grid, calls the report timely and welcome, coinciding with the launch of The Great Grid Upgrade, a massive overhaul of the electricity transmission grid. Trowell emphasises the urgency in implementing the proposals to achieve more affordable bills, greater energy resilience, and energy independence.

Rebecca Barnett, Ofgem's Director of Networks, supports the need for bold reforms to hasten the delivery of electricity transmission infrastructure and accelerate the country's transition away from fossil fuels. The report's detailed programme aims to remove barriers to planning and delivering transmission networks, facilitating the integration of renewable energy into the grid.

In conjunction with the report's release, the government also introduced new proposals to grant the Secretary of State for Energy Security powers to direct the Future System Operator (FSO). The FSO, a new public body responsible for planning a decarbonised energy system, could be directed to take action to address risks to national security.

These actions may include excluding certain suppliers or equipment from the energy supply chain if they are found to threaten the system's resilience, safety or security through cyber-attacks or supply chain vulnerabilities.

These new powers will be utilised as a last resort and are complementary to the 2021 National Security and Investment Act, which grants the government authority to address investment and ownership risks to national security. Additionally, the FSO will play a pivotal role in planning for events that could harm the country's energy resilience, such as extreme weather or flooding, serving as an expert advisor to the government.

In the coming months, the energy regulator Ofgem will seek public input through consultations on new FSO licence conditions, ultimately incorporating these conditions into the FSO's new licence under the Energy Bill powers.

The comprehensive report and the accompanying proposals demonstrate the UK government's commitment to achieving energy security, reducing carbon emissions, and driving the nation's ambitious clean energy transition.

By accelerating the adoption of renewables and enhancing the resilience of the energy system, the UK is poised to maintain its position as a global leader in the fight against climate change.