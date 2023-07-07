In a significant step towards fostering diversity and attracting talent to the aviation sector, the UK's Aviation Minister has launched a global task force at the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) Gender Summit in Spain.

The task force, established in partnership with Airport Council International (ACI World), International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries Associations (ICCAIA), aims to inspire future aviation professionals, upskill the current workforce, and promote diversity in the sector. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing global skills shortages and cultivating a resilient and diverse aviation industry.

The task force builds upon the success of the UK government's domestic programme, Generation Aviation, which focuses on developing a resilient and diverse workforce capable of meeting the challenges of the future. By partnering with key industry organisations and countries, the UK aims to unleash the economic potential of the aviation sector, drive sustainable growth, and ensure a strong workforce for years to come.

Speaking at the launch, Aviation and Maritime Minister Baroness Vere acknowledged the challenges faced by the aviation sector in recruiting and retaining skilled professionals, despite the increased demand for flights following the pandemic. Recognising the need for a collective effort to address these challenges, Baroness Vere expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with international partners to attract top talent to the aviation industry and build a diverse and resilient workforce capable of overcoming future obstacles.

Moreover, the UK government has committed to the levelling up of both the aviation and maritime sectors. Collaborating with Spain, the government aims to enhance the economy, raise standards, and promote sustainability in these sectors. To achieve these goals, Baroness Vere is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Spain, focusing on promoting sustainable aviation fuel to reduce emissions and sharing knowledge and best practices to foster high sustainability standards globally.

Recognising the importance of leadership in shaping the future of the aviation sector, Baroness Vere emphasised the need to focus not only on the next generation of aviators but also on present-day leadership.

The MOU with Spain aims to establish green shipping corridors and protect the welfare of seafarers, building upon the shared naval heritage between the two countries. Earlier this year, the UK government implemented the Seafarers Wages Act, which aims to increase pay and protect the rights of seafarers regularly entering the UK.

In alignment with its Nine-point Plan, which aims to reform the employment and welfare of seafarers through international collaboration, the UK and Spain will work together to protect seafarers and raise standards on the Anglo-Spanish shipping routes. Additionally, both countries will share expertise to develop maritime standards that ensure the well-being and safety of seafarers.

Addressing the pressing need to decarbonise the transportation sector, the UK government is also establishing green shipping corridors with Spain as part of the Clydebank Declaration. These corridors will contribute to reducing carbon emissions, foster sustainable economic growth, and enhance global efforts to combat climate change. The initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to environmental stewardship and the promotion of sustainable practices in the maritime industry.

By launching the global task force and collaborating with Spain to promote sustainable aviation and shipping practices, the UK government is taking proactive steps to create a resilient, diverse, and sustainable aviation sector. These efforts will not only support the growth and economic potential of the industry but also contribute to global initiatives aimed at combatting climate change and ensuring the welfare of workers in the aviation and maritime sectors.

Through international cooperation and a commitment to sustainable practises the UK aims to lead the way in shaping the future of aviation and maritime industries, fostering a workforce that is prepared to tackle the challenges of tomorrow while prioritising sustainability and diversity.