Machu Picchu, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been thrown into turmoil as protests block access routes and leave hundreds of tourists stranded. Rail and bus services have been halted, cutting off the main links to the site.

The unrest comes as local residents challenge the management of transport concessions, while international organisations warn that overcrowding, mismanagement and social conflict could jeopardise Machu Picchu's long-term sustainability. Alarmingly, the iconic citadel may even lose its 'Wonder' status.

Protests Block Access

The immediate crisis began after the expiry of a long-running bus service concession held by Consettur, which provided access between the town of Aguas Calientes and the citadel. Authorities attempted to award the contract to another operator, but residents argued the process lacked transparency.

Protests escalated into blockades, with rocks and logs placed on the railway line linking Ollantaytambo to Machu Picchu. PeruRail was forced to suspend services, cutting off the only practical route for most travellers. By mid-September, around 900 tourists were stranded in Aguas Calientes, according to The Guardian. Earlier evacuations had helped about 1,400 visitors leave, but renewed blockages complicated further departures.

Risk to 'Wonder' Status

The New7Wonders Foundation, which awarded Machu Picchu its title in 2007, has warned the site could lose that recognition if underlying issues are not resolved. Concerns include crowding at fragile archaeological structures, irregularities in ticketing, and the rising cost of visiting.

These concerns are not new. UNESCO has long urged Peru to balance tourism with conservation, and some sections of the site have previously been closed to protect against erosion. The latest unrest has reignited questions about whether Peru can manage one of its most significant cultural and economic assets.

Peru's Ministry of Culture responded, insisting that conservation of the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu 'is not being threatened' and emphasised that UNESCO has not placed it on its 'World Heritage in Danger' list.

Economic Impact

Tourism is central to the economies of Cusco, Aguas Calientes, and the wider Sacred Valley, and the recent protests have inflicted serious disruption. Tour operators report about 15 per cent of tour packages have been cancelled as access by rail and bus to Machu Picchu is blocked, UPI reported.

For travellers, the situation is equally fraught. The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has issued guidance warning that access to Machu Picchu may be disrupted without notice. Stranded tourists have reported uncertainty over when trains will resume, with some facing the prospect of long hikes or extended stays in basic accommodation. Local authorities are distributing forms to identify visitors requiring assistance to leave.

Hope they get a better solution. I love Machu Picchu one of the best place I’ve been to! pic.twitter.com/gqn02y92Hr — RafaSimon (@rafalors) September 17, 2025

oh man, ive been to that part of the world and there is not enough places in aguas calientes to hold that many people.



hopefully they can get out soon. there are only so many places to eat and sleep — Do The Daily Fours (@thedailyfours) September 17, 2025

Imagine flying halfway across the world to see ancient temples only to get trapped in the middle of a turf war between Peruvian bus mafias and corrupt officials. That’s Machu Picchu right now — tourists eating overpriced empanadas in Aguas Calientes while locals block tracks with… — Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) September 17, 2025

What Comes Next

Observers say resolving the crisis will require greater political will, including transparent management of transport contracts and closer engagement with local communities. Improving crowd control, ticketing systems and infrastructure are also seen as essential to securing Machu Picchu's long-term future.

For now, the immediate priority remains the welfare of stranded tourists and the restoration of safe access to the site. The situation also raises concerns about Machu Picchu's ability to maintain its standing as both a global attraction and a protected heritage site. Losing its 'Wonder' status would carry not just symbolic weight but also significant implications for Peru's international reputation and tourism income.