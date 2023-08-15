UK scrambles jets to intercept Russian bombers north of Scotland
UK jets were scrambled Monday morning to respond to two Russian bombers flying north of the Shetland Islands in Scotland, Britain's defence ministry said in a statement.
UK jets were scrambled Monday morning to respond to two Russian bombers flying north of the Shetland Islands in Scotland, Britain's defence ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the jets monitored two Russian Tu-142 long-range maritime patrol bombers as they transited near the Shetland Islands in the North Sea "within NATO's northern air policing area".
The Royal Air Force Typhoon jets were dispatched from RAF Lossiemouth, a military airfield in Moray, northeastern Scotland.
They were joined by a Voyager tanker which remained airborne for the duration of the mission to offer air-to-air refuelling if needed.
"RAF crews at Lossiemouth maintain a constant watch over UK airspace and are always ready to take action at a moment's notice to keep our country safe," Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said in the statement.
"Pilots launched in their Typhoon jets to intercept two Russian long-range bombers this morning, monitoring them as they passed north of the Shetland Islands, ready to counter any potential threat to UK territory," he added.
The Typhoons have since returned to their base, according to the ministry.
Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over the recent months against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
© Copyright AFP 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Holidaymakers face £648 fine for breaking simple rule at Spanish beaches
-
Russian military officer defects to NATO member Lithuania
-
Microplastics found in human hearts for the first time
-
Apple to update the call interface on iPhones with iOS 17
-
Elon Musk's X is paying premium subscribers, but there is a catch
-
Ryanair forced to cancel flights to popular European hotspot amid peak summer travel
-
Taliban's treatment of women is a crime against humanity, says ex-UK PM Gordon Brown
-
Harry Kane fails to win trophy as Bayern get thrashed in Super Cup