In a shocking shooting incident, a Jewish family in Redlands, California, has described a terrifying antisemitic attack after their home was struck by more than 20 rounds on 12 December 2025, just as Hanukkah celebrations began.

The house, clearly decorated with illuminated Jewish symbols and 'Happy Hanukkah' signs, was targeted shortly after the family returned home from dinner. Authorities say the suspect shouted antisemitic slurs before fleeing the scene, and as of the latest update, no arrest has been made.

Door cam footage captured the horrifying moment, showing the suspect firing at the house from his car before speeding away.

Family Confirmed Shooter Has Not Been Apprehended

The family spoke to Jewish outlet Community News, describing the terrifying ordeal. They said, 'My family just survived an antisemitic drive-by shooting in Redlands. My family and I decorated our house for the Jewish holiday Hanukkah; many of the decorations include light-up "Happy Hanukkah" signs and inflatable Jewish symbols.'

The suspects can then be heard shouting, "F the Jews."

The attack unfolded moments after the family returned from dinner. 'We had just gotten home from eating dinner out and saw a car parked a few houses down. The driver in the car verbally accosted us as we entered our house. Three minutes later, the shooter made a drive past the house, discharged 20 rounds, and shouted "fuck Jews" before driving away.'

Local police are investigating the report, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise, and said no shell casings were discovered at the house, meaning the weapon was likely an 'airsoft gun.' Police also confirmed that the gunman has not yet been apprehended.

The family remains shaken, highlighting the persistent threat of antisemitism in communities across California.

ADL CEO: Threats to Jews Should 'Not be Tolerated'

The Anti-Defamation League swiftly condemned the shooting. David Englin, ADL Los Angeles Senior Director, said, 'Last night's shooting into the home of a Jewish family on Shabbat is another dangerous and despicable act of violence impacting the Jewish community in Southern California.'

Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO, addressed the broader implications for Jewish communities during Hanukkah. 'On Hanukkah, we are meant to publicly display the menorah – to publicise the miracle (pirsumei nisa) and share the light – symbolising Jewish survival and resilience. But when Jews do not feel safe, we are permitted to keep it private.'

He added a strong warning, '2025 in America should not be one of those times. Threats to the Jewish community's safety must not be tolerated or normalised. Enough is enough.'

Antisemitism in the US continues to rise, leaving communities vulnerable to attacks like this drive-by.

Violence Against Jews on the Rise

The Redlands shooting occurred shortly before another deadly attack overseas. On 14 December, Bondi Beach in Australia was struck by a terrorist incident in which 15 people were killed and 40 injured.

New South Wales Police updated on Monday that 40 victims remain in hospital, including two police officers, as investigations continue.

The wave of attacks has intensified calls for stronger gun control and improved security for minority communities worldwide. While local authorities have not announced new measures, residents in Redlands and beyond are urged to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.

Investigation Continues as Community Grapples with Fear

Police continue to hunt for the gunman responsible for the Redlands shooting incident. Investigators are piecing together security footage, interviewing neighbours, and tracking the suspect's movements.

Community leaders and organisations have rallied to offer support, stressing that vigilance is crucial in preventing further attacks. Law enforcement warns that antisemitism cannot be ignored if similar incidents are to be avoided in the future.

The Riverside Police Department is now increasing patrols around Jewish facilities and Hanukkah events on Sunday following the attacks.

A Riverside police dispatcher told City News Service, 'We are aware of the shooting and police will be driving by locations of interest throughout Riverside.'

The Chabad of Temecula is scheduled to host a Menorah Lighting event on Sunday at 4 p.m. at 28250 Ynez Road. An official there told CNS that there would be police presence and armed security at the event as a result of the attack.

The shooting has left a scar on the Redlands community, demonstrating the ongoing dangers Jewish families face and the urgent need to address hate-motivated violence.