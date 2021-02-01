Justin H. Min took to social media on Sunday to share a photo of the members of the Sparrow Academy in uniform as part of promotional hype for "The Umbrella Academy" season 3.

The upcoming installment will see Min portray a different Ben, not ghost Ben, but a live one and a member of the Sparrow Academy. The season 2 finale teased this version of the character and the actor further gave another glimpse in a tweet.

He shared a photo of Ben dressed in matching uniforms along with the other members of the Sparrow Academy. They are in dark blue tracksuits adorned with white racing stripes and a sparrow emblem on the chest. They look more like athletes in a cohesive and professional team compared to their superpowered counterparts who looked like private school students in their school uniforms.

In the first two seasons, the members of the Umbrella Academy eventually ditched their uniforms. Perhaps the Sparrow Academy will too at some point.

let the games begin. ?x☂️ pic.twitter.com/afItQt1v4O — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) January 31, 2021

"I'm so glad you have different clothes I was scared y'all are gonna be like five and wear the same uniform for the whole season but noo there's a Sparkles diversity," one fan commented to which Min replied, "here to serve lewks."

Read more 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3 unveils Sparrow Academy cast

Missing from the group photo is Christopher or No. 7, the floating telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralysing fear. One fan pointed its absence and asked, "does Christopher get a jacket too?" to which the actor replied that "he has a puffer."

Min has been active in providing updates on "The Umbrella Academy" eason 3 on social media. He has been keeping tabs on the early stages of production and even talked about the first read-through in January.

"Just had our first semi-readthrough, and everyone is perfect. absolutely perfect. and by everyone, I mean the sparrows. I don't care about the others," he tweeted.

just had our first semi-readthrough, and everyone is perfect. absolutely perfect. and by everyone, i mean the sparrows.



i don’t care about the others. — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) January 19, 2021

Filming for "The Umbrella Academy" season 3 will begin in February, according to Screenrant. The installment will premiere with an episode titled "Meet the Family," from writer/showrunner Steve Blackman and Michelle Lovretta. The episode will likely introduce the members of the Sparrow Academy.