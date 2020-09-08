"The Umbrella Academy" Season 3 will bring the mysterious Sparrow Academy into the storyline and one theory claimed they would not have existed had Five not murdered the Commission's ruling body.

To recap, Season 2 saw Five (Aidan Gallagher) travelling to 1982 where he killed the board of directors in exchange for a trip back to 2019. He was forced to accept the Handler's offer in exchange for a time travel briefcase. His plan, of course, failed when his other siblings failed to show up at their rendezvous point for various respective reasons.

Nonetheless, the damage had been done. He became an assassin even for just a few hours and granted the Handler's wish to regain her position as head of the Commission. On the downside, she also died in the end after the Swedish assassin shot her. Vanya also killed the Commission's field agents leaving the agency vacant, except for Herb, Dot, and the other desk clerks.

The Handler's death left the Commission under the temporary leadership of the shy Herb. According to CBR, Five's murderous rampage has its ramifications. He killed the board of directors who were responsible for giving directives on what needs to be done to preserve the timeline. Without them, no one can protect the original timeline and Herb certainly does not have the expertise in this area.

The publication claimed that had the Commission "been functioning at full power, they may have ruthlessly killed Harlan and deviated whatever butterfly effect the siblings' actions in the 1960s may have had to preserve the future events." The Sparrow Academy would not have existed had Five let the board of directors live. He would have saved The Umbrella Academy from being wiped out of their existence to be replaced by the sinister-looking group.

Had the Commission functioned properly, then Five and his siblings would have returned to 2019 without surprises. The Season 2 finale of "The Umbrella Academy" revealed a different 2019. One where Ben is still alive in the flesh (not a ghost) and who is the leader of the Sparrow Academy. Their father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves is also still alive and not murdered by their own mother.