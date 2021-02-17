Cast member Elliot Page took to social media on Tuesday to announce the start of filming for his scenes in "The Umbrella Academy" season 3.

The actor, who returns to the Netflix series as Vanya Hargreeves a.k.a. No. 7, shared a photo of what looks like a set chair. It has the show's umbrella logo, the number 3, and a sparrow printed on it.

"Omg we're back again," she captioned the snap on Instagram along with an umbrella emoji.

? | Elliot Page via Instagram!!



“Oh meu Deus, estamos de volta ☂️” pic.twitter.com/hoUhsvlzra — Portal TUA ☂︎ (@PortalTUA) February 16, 2021

Page confirmed what the show tweeted in November last year about the renewal and the start of production for "The Umbrella Academy" season 3 in February 2021.

"Oh my God! We're back! Again! It's official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February," reads the tweet.

Page joined co-stars Tom Hopper (Luther), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), David Castañeda, and Justin H. Min in the filming. They each took to their respective social media pages to share photos of their chairs on the set with their character's name printed on it.

Min, who has been the source of tidbits about "The Umbrella Academy" season 3 as of late, shared a video of Castañeda on the floor.

feat. @emmyraver singing us safety precautions. — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) February 13, 2021

In a previous tweet, he also gave a glimpse at how members of the Sparrow Academy look like in the show. He shared a photo of the team in their tracksuit costumes. Min previously played the ghost Ben in seasons 1 and 2. In season 3, he plays the sinister version of Ben who is a member of the Sparrow Academy.

Filming for the instalment has apparently been underway for days. Showrunner Steve Blackman announced in an Instagram post that production started on Feb. 8.

"It has begun. S3 is on!!!" he captioned a drawing of the season's logo.

Storyline details for "The Umbrella Academy" season 3 remain scarce. Blackman has so far only teased what the premiere episode could be about with the title reveal.

He shared a photo of the script for episode 1 to reveal the title, "Meet the Family." This, of course, refers to the addition of the Sparrow Academy to "The Umbrella Academy" season 3, which was teased in the season 2 finale.