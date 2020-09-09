Jordan Claire Robbins, who played both the human and robotic Grace in the first two seasons teased her return in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3 because of her character's backstory.

The actress would love to reprise her role in the installment. She said she enjoyed playing both characters and believes that there is still a lot to tell about Grace that the show has not covered yet.

"Honestly, I would be excited to reprise either role!" Robbins told Express UK.

"There is still so much left to explore with both characters, and I would love to continue to build on the work so far," she added.

The first season of "The Umbrella Academy" introduced the robotic caregiver Grace, whom the Hargreeves siblings considered as their mother. She took care of them when they were kids and looked after their adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves. She is presumed to have died in their house after it collapsed under Vanya's powers.

The second season, which saw the siblings travelling back to 1963, featured a different Grace, one who is alive and in human form. She is Reginald's love interest and his partner in their astronomical experiments. They both looked after a then young Pogo and educated him to be what he became in 2019, an intelligent ape sidekick.

There is no telling if Grace will return in a human or robotic form in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3. The Season 2 finale teased that the 2019 the Hargreeves escaped from is far different from what they returned to. Their father is very much alive and they have been replaced by the sinister Sparrow Academy. If Reginald is alive then it could also mean that robotic Grace is too.

Although the big question the show still needs to answer is Grace's transformation from a real woman to an AI. It could be Reginald's handiwork and Robbins noted that he "walks that fine line that always leaves us wondering what he is capable of, if his motivations are evil or from a more well-meaning place." She teased that Season 3 could explore his true nature.

Robbins is optimistic that Grace will return to "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3 since there is still a lot of stories to tell. She pointed out that Gerard Way is still finishing his comic book, which the show is based on, and that things are just starting to heat up.