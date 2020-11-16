A university psychologist in the UK has been struck off and barred from continuing his practice for predatory behaviour on his students. Dr. Waseem Alladin faced a tribunal hearing that concluded his offences were sexually motivated leading to misconduct, and merited an immediate disbarment.

Alladin, a practising neuropsychologist at a top-ranked university which cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a panel at the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service. He had been conducting lectures at the said university when complaints from students started to pour in at the student advice service.

The panel was told that Alladin had advised a female student to undergo hypnosis. During the session, he took photographs of her while stroking her face with a rose as he convinced her they were lovers in another life. He said that he had been waiting for 600 years to be united with her.

On top of this, the psychologist also put up a photograph of the student in his office and told her she was his soulmate and his "professional wife". Confused with what was going on, the student rejected his advances. Alladin urged her to totally submit to him, else, he would dismiss her to give way to other students waiting in line.

Over the course of a year, it was found that the psychologist had a group of students he had lured into joining him for informal meetings which they called The Apprentice Club, the BBC wrote.

One particularly vulnerable student was told by Alladin to stop taking her prescribed anti-depressants and instead undergo hypnosis treatment. During their sessions, Alladin made attempts to kiss her toes, stuck his tongue in her ear and put his finger in her mouth. At this point he had even told her "'if he was younger and more attractive, she would have slept with him".

As the doctor's behaviour escalated, his offences had his student group opening up to each other about their lecturer's bizarre behaviour. Despite the complaints and allegations against him, he denied that he ever hypnotised anyone and was in fact teaching them "self-hypnosis". He maintained his stand that he had no sexual interest in any of the girls.

The tribunal concluded that Alladin sought to exacerbate the vulnerability of each student and although there was no element of coercion, his behaviour was predatory and his actions were undertaken with intents of sexual gratification.