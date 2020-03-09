On January 8, 2019, staff at Headlands School in Bridlington alerted the police after a man dressed in their school uniform was spotted near the school. After his arrest, police found uniforms from different schools in the home of 64-year-old Michael Wilson. They also found a troubling story titled "My Life as a 13-year-old Schoolboy." It turned out that the High Street, Bridlington resident had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old Headlands School student prior to being spotted by school staff. Hull Crown Court handed the depraved man a suspended sentence.

Disguised in a wig, white shirt, blazer and a Headland School tie, Wilson approached two schoolgirls on Sewerby Road. Without saying anything to the girls, he grabbed one of the girls' bottom before walking away. After sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl, he went into the school building.

Prosecutor Richard Thompson told the court that Wilson was spotted in an area in the campus where students are restricted from entering. The staff member who spotted the unknown student took pictures of Wilson as they realised he was not a student.

Police used the pictures to quickly apprehend Wilson. Wilson was arrested on January 9, 2019. The police searched his home and found the school uniform he had been wearing the day before. They also found multiple blazers with the emblems of other schools on them. A story titled "My Life as a 13-year-old Schoolboy" was also found in the home.

Thompson informed the court that Wilson's assault on the schoolgirl severely affected her life. Apart from a stark personality change triggered by the trauma, the teen survived two incidents of overdose, the Hull Live reported.

Judge David Tremberg termed the case "unusual" and "sad" as the "intelligent" 64-year-old man has seemingly developed an "unhealthy preoccupation" out of isolation and loneliness. Identifying the troubling nature of Wilson's actions, Tremberg sentenced him to adhere to a sexual harm prevention order for seven years. However, for not having any previous convictions and pleading guilty to charges against him, Wilson was handed a 12-month jail sentence suspended for two years.

As part of the sexual harm prevention order, Wilson will no longer be able to own any school clothing. He has to stay 100m away from schools and cannot communicate with any child under the age of 16 who is not related to him. Wilson must also attend 31 sessions with the Horizon programme.