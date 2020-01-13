At CES 2020, Samsung gave the public an exciting preview of what consumers might have in their homes soon. The South Korean company touched upon several topics during its keynote. These include Robotics, artificial intelligence, entertainment, health, entertainment, and more. Nonetheless, those who were expecting big announcements related to its mobile devices were apparently disappointed. It seems that there is more in store for the brand's Unpacked event next month. New information shared by a reliable source claims the Galaxy S20 debut will be accompanied by a Galaxy Z Flip.

During the tech expo, Samsung allegedly gathered its partners for a closed-door presentation related to its mobile devices. At this gathering, company president DJ Koh reportedly confirmed what rumours have been hinting at for a while now. Instead of calling the new flagship the Galaxy S11 for continuity purposes, it will be renamed as the Galaxy S20. This appears to have been tweaked to mark the new decade.

Get ready for Samsung Galaxy Bloom on 12 Feb 2020.

.

.

.#samsunggalaxybloom pic.twitter.com/F1UGhq7S3V — HFV Unbox (@HFVUnbox) January 11, 2020

Other than the Galaxy S20 series, the exclusive meeting likewise showcased Samsung's next foldable smartphone. What was initially thought to be the Galaxy Fold 2, turned up with a different name at the venue. A blurry photo taken by one of the attendees shows the clamshell handset with the text "Bloom" which was quickly presumed to be the model name. However, a well-known industry insider posted an update on Twitter related to the Galaxy Z Flip.

Galaxy Z Flip pic.twitter.com/WKA5mpICVE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2020

An article published by 9to5Google notes that the leaks include what might be the official logos of the new smartphones. Aside from the Galaxy S20, this new development implies that Samsung's next foldable might not be called the Bloom after all. The name is likely an internal code name or a temporary placeholder for a device that might officially debut as the Galaxy Z Flip next month.

The Galaxy Fold, new Razr, FlexPai, Mate X, and all other upcoming foldable devices shown at CES 2020 have one thing in common. The plastic film protecting the sensitive components of the flexible panel is not as durable as modern glass-based alternatives. Therefore, it was indicated that the Galaxy Z Flip might use ultra-thin glass for added protection against abrasions and impacts. Samsung's Unpacked is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11.