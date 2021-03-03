"Harry Potter" author JK Rowling sparked a huge controversy with her remarks against trans people last year, but the makers of a video game based on her celebrated book series have decided to take a different stance.

According to a report in Bloomberg, users will be able to play transgender characters in the video game "Hogwarts Legacy," inspired by the Harry Potter franchise, which is expected to be released next year. Sources told the outlet that players will be able to customise their character's voice, gender placement for the school's house dormitories, and body type and choose whether they are referred to as "witch" or "wizard."

The labels "witch" or "wizard" will determine the dormitories to which characters will be assigned, but the look and sound of the player don't have to match the binary definition of the fictional label. The website of the video game has not yet made any specific mention regarding the game being trans-inclusive. However, the homepage notes that users can "customise your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be."

The inclusion of trans characters comes just months after JK Rowling was accused of being transphobic due to remarks she made on social media. Her comments were criticised by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grant, and Emma Watson, the lead stars in the movie adaption of her books. The row started after the author retorted to an article that read "people who menstruate" by arguing that they should be simply referred to as women. She wrote: "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

In another tweet, the 55-year-old wrote: "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

She was severely criticised by social media users, many of whom noted that she did not write any LGBTQ character in her bestselling book, though the "Fantastic Beasts" series, a spin-off movie made from the book, shows titular character Professor Albus Dumbledore to be gay.

The upcoming action role-playing video game set in the late 1800s in the Wizarding World is being developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment under its Portkey Games label.