One of the things people love about iPhones is their intuitiveness. From navigable menus to simple controls, people can learn how to use one quickly.

While that's the case for iPhones, older people can still have a problem using their devices. Design expert Andrew Smith from digital agency Tenscope believes that Apple's suite of accessibility features can be tweaked to make it possible for even those in their golden years to use an iPhone.

The iPhone Tweaks Every Family Should Set Up This Christmas

'When fancy design clashes with actual usability, elderly users suffer in silence,' he warns. Smith adds, 'they won't complain because they don't want to seem thick. These simple changes remove barriers that stop older people staying connected — especially crucial at Christmas when loneliness peaks.'

These six settings are all adjustable in under five minutes and can make the iPhone easier, more transparent and less confusing for older users.

Turn off 'Liquid Glass' to make reading easier - Apple's newer transparent display effect looks sleek, but for older eyes, it can make text harder to read.

How to do it: Settings → Display & Brightness → Liquid Glass → Select 'Tinted'

Activate Accessibility Reader -This tool strips clutter, enlarges text and improves readability across apps, PDFs and even real-world text scanned with the camera.

How to do it: Settings → Accessibility → Read & Speak → Accessibility Reader

Disable lock-screen camera swipe to avoid accidental photos - Older users often unknowingly trigger the camera from their pocket — but this can now finally be turned off.

How to do it: Settings → Camera → Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera → OFF.

Turn on Live Captions - Real-time subtitles for calls and videos help users who are hard of hearing stay connected with family over Christmas.

How to do it: Settings → Accessibility → Live Captions

Set up Sound Recognition - The iPhone can now alert users when it detects a doorbell, smoke alarm or even their name being called.

How to do it: Settings → Accessibility → Sound & Name Recognition

Create Back Tap shortcuts — double- or triple-tap the back of the phone to enlarge text, take a screenshot, or access frequent actions — ideal for users with arthritis.

How to do it: Settings → Accessibility → Touch → Back Tap

Smith also suggests making it a yearly ritual: 'Help your parents properly set up their phone whilst you are all together. It may be better than fighting over Monopoly again — and it just may change their life.'

What's Coming Next: iOS 26.2 Arrives in December

Apple has confirmed that iOS 26.2 will land in December, likely early next week, although a specific release date has not been announced.

The update introduces a mix of usability improvements, accessibility upgrades and EU-specific features, some of which could offer added support to elderly users.

The standout additions include a Liquid Glass slider on the Lock Screen, giving users precise control over the clock's frosted-effect opacity. This builds on the earlier 'Clear' and 'Tinted' options introduced in iOS 26.1, offering clearer visibility for those who prefer stronger contrast.

Apple Music gains offline lyrics, letting users view song words even without Wi-Fi or a mobile signal. Sleep tracking also sees refinement, with both iOS 26.2 and watchOS 26.2 introducing revised Sleep Score ranges, offering more accurate assessments based on duration, consistency and nighttime waking.

Reminders become more powerful thanks to the new ability to trigger alarms when marking a reminder as 'Urgent.'

With iOS 26.2 on the horizon and iOS 26 already bringing significant accessibility improvements, this is an excellent opportunity to help older relatives get more out of their devices.