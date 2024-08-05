Urgent advice on how to deal with nuisance callers has been shared by Leading free reverse phone lookup service Who Called Me after a recent study found that 16% of UK consumers reported losing money to a phone scam in the last year.

A study by Hiya found that those who were scammed lost £632. Industry leaders urge the public to be extra vigilant when answering unknown or private callers.

Who Called empowers users to take control of their phone calls. It allows you to search for a phone number that has called you and flag suspected bogus callers through reports from others who have received a call from the same number. It can reveal the caller's identity and location, giving you the power to decide whether to answer calls from a specific number in the future.

Calls are logged on a colour-coded level, with red marking dangerous numbers, orange meaning harassing, grey as unknown, blue for neutral, and green for safe.

Yasin Kultur at Who Called said, "We receive reports from different individuals daily reporting numbers they do not recognise and giving them a rating that provides information on whether the call is dangerous, harassing, unknown, neutral, or safe. This is a proven method to check a number using all the data from real people's experiences."

"With the level of phone scams now reaching unprecedented levels, it has never been more critical for the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious calls they receive to help warn others of a potential threat.

"Research has found that scammers are no longer just targeting the elderly and vulnerable. We are all at risk, and we must take steps to mitigate against scammers who seek to defraud us."

Yasin Kultur highlighted that most fraud activity and scam payments are generated by callers making a returning call to an unknown, unrecognised number. Scammers deliberately hang up before the receiver can answer, encouraging a return call to a premium-rate number.

Yasin added, "There will always be scams and fraud activities targeting innocent people, but if we all share our experiences with numbers that called or texted us, we can help each other and make it safer. No one deserves to be scammed and be subject to losses unfairly."

For more information about how to protect against nuisance callers and to start using the Who Called service, visit whocalled.co.uk today.