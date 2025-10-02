A US citizen from Alabama is suing immigration authorities after being arrested twice in workplace raids despite presenting valid identification.

The case, filed as a class-action lawsuit, accuses federal agents of unlawful detention, racial profiling, and violating constitutional rights.

It is now seen as a potential test of the limits of immigration enforcement under heightened workplace crackdowns.

Twice Detained Despite Proof of Citizenship

Leo Garcia Venegas, a natural-born US citizen, has launched a class-action lawsuit in federal court accusing immigration authorities of repeatedly detaining him during workplace raids.

Represented by the public-interest law firm Institute for Justice, he says his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested in May 2025 and again less than a month later at construction sites in Baldwin County, Alabama, a region known for its booming building sector along the Gulf Coast.

In both incidents, Venegas says he presented his valid Alabama Real Id. According to the complaint, agents dismissed the card as 'fake' and proceeded to detain him.

Video evidence from the May raid reportedly shows Venegas being forced to the ground while insisting he was a US citizen. His lawyers argue the encounters highlight systemic problems with immigration enforcement, where appearance and language can override legal documentation.

What the Lawsuit Argues

The suit alleges the raids were unconstitutional because they were carried out without warrants and relied on racial profiling. Venegas's legal team is asking for a federal injunction to block what they describe as 'unconstitutional and illegal immigration enforcement tactics,' as well as damages for unlawful arrest.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has rejected the allegations, calling the lawsuit 'race-baiting opportunism.'

Officials argue the arrests were based on 'reasonable suspicion of illegal presence,' a standard that gives broad discretion to agents during raids. DHS has not commented directly on the video footage cited in the case.

Broader Pattern of Wrongful Detentions

Venegas's ordeal is not the only one of its kind. Civil rights groups point to multiple examples of US citizens wrongly swept up in immigration operations.

Earlier this year, a 79-year-old Los Angeles man filed a separate lawsuit after claiming he was forcibly detained in error. The American Civil Liberties Union has long warned that immigration enforcement can entangle citizens and legal residents, especially in workplaces employing large numbers of Hispanic and immigrant labourers.

Legal scholars note that cases like Venegas's raise constitutional questions under the Fourth Amendment's protections against unlawful searches and seizures, as well as the due process rights guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment.

Advocates argue that the lack of safeguards, such as clear verification processes when valid identification is presented, leaves citizens vulnerable to mistakes with serious personal and professional consequences.

Why the Case Matters

The lawsuit arrives amid an intensified enforcement climate under President Donald Trump, whose administration has prioritised workplace raids in industries with high immigrant participation, including construction and agriculture. Supporters argue the approach protects American jobs, while critics say it fosters racial profiling and fear in communities.

If Venegas prevails, the case could set a precedent requiring federal agencies to tighten safeguards and adopt more precise verification steps before detaining workers.

For Venegas, the issue is deeply personal: he says he wants to pursue his construction work without the fear of being targeted because of his race or appearance.

Civil rights groups, immigration lawyers, and constitutional scholars are closely monitoring the case, which could significantly impact how immigration enforcement is conducted nationwide.