Meghan Markle has reportedly become the first modern British royal to exercise her voting rights by casting her vote early through mail-in ballot in the US presidential elections.

Meghan Markle, a citizen of California by birth, "voted early by mail in the 2020 presidential election," a source told the New York Post. The insider added that she will "eagerly await" the results of the poll at her mansion in Santa Barbara, where she resides with husband Prince Harry and son Archie.

With her vote, the Duchess of Sussex has broken the centuries-old tradition that calls for members of the British royal family to remain politically neutral, though she is not a working royal. However, the source claimed that she would have cast her vote in the US election even if she hadn't quit as a senior member of the royal family and had been living in the United Kingdom.

"Meghan was an American long before she was a royal. She wouldn't miss voting in this election no matter where she was living," the insider said. Another source close to Meghan and Harry said that both the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have a "keen interest" in the election and are "eagerly awaiting the outcome."

Wallis Simpson, the wife of Queen Elizabeth II's uncle Prince Edward VII, was also an American citizen and never a working royal as the then-king abdicated to marry her, but it is not known if she voted in a presidential election after her marriage.

Meghan has followed the 2020 presidential election very closely, appearing in interviews to encourage Americans to exercise their voting rights. The "Suits" alum even joined Gloria Steinem to cold-call voters asking them if they are going to cast their ballots.

She spoke about this election season during her appearance on the 2020 TIME 100 TV special as well, calling it the "most important" polls. "Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard," the former American actress said.

Prince Harry also expressed his desire to vote while noting that he won't be able to as he is not a permanent US citizen. The 36-year-old also spoke about how he has never been able to cast a vote in England as well as he was supposed to remain politically neutral as a senior royal.