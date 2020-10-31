Queen Elizabeth II is likely to step down when she turns 95, next year. The British monarch will reportedly hand over the monarchy to her elder son Prince Charles.

This was revealed by a leading royal commentator. Robert Jobson, royal commentator said this exclusively to "The Royal Beat" available on True Royalty TV. "I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down," he added as, reported by Daily Mail.

Newsweek's royal reporter, Jack Royston reiterates: "I think she won't want to, but realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?"

Jobson's comments come just before the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's infamous 1995 BBC Panorama interview. "That period between the separation announcement [of Charles and Diana], she [Diana] actually was on the ascendancy of getting everything she wanted," he said.

"But she did this [Panorama] and I think she thought she was more powerful than the Queen. The Queen thought enough was enough and the shutters came down."

The royal commentator goes on to point out that Prince Phillip has been instrumental in all of the queen's big decision concerning media coverage of the British royal family.

"It was Philip who was behind her first Christmas Televised broadcast. It was his decision to have the Coronation televised and he had Churchill up against him.

"The Queen appointed Philip as Chairman of the Committee, and he had to fight everyone - even Winston Churchill - to get that through. That crowning moment was as much his crowning moment as it was the Queen's," Jobson added.

On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talking about unconscious bias, he said: "I find this bare-faced hypocrisy, coming out from them [Harry and Meghan]."

The royal commentator gave an account of how Harry made racial slurs about an Asian officer which was filmed and then distributed by his friends. But, the British prince later had to apologise for his comments. "I find Harry telling everyone else that they are structurally racist hypocritical," Jobson added.