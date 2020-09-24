A working member of the British royal family is not supposed to be political, but Prince Harry does not have to follow these regulations anymore. When the royal recently made political remarks on a public stage, Buckingham Palace came forward to clarify that he is not a working member of the British royal family anymore and thus his comments should be taken as his "personal" opinion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first primetime TV appearance on Tuesday to mark the release of TIME magazine's annual list of the world's most influential people. During their speech on the occasion, the couple spoke about the importance of voting ahead of the United States Presidential elections.

After The Times reached out to Buckingham Palace, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for comment on Harry and Meghan's speech, the palace said they "would not comment." The palace clarified: "The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity."

The monarchy and the Parliament work together in the United Kingdom, and therefore members of the royal family including the queen do not vote or publicly express their political views. In his speech at the event, Harry said that he won't be able to vote in the upcoming elections in the United States as he is not yet a citizen of the country. He also noted that he has never been able to vote in his native country as well as he is a member of the royal family.

"Many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life," the 36-year-old said, adding about the US elections: "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

Meanwhile, Meghan is actually set to make history by voting in the upcoming US elections as she will become the first British royal family member to publicly exercise her right to vote.