First Lady Melania Trump appeared to turn away from President Donald Trump during an attempted kiss at a White House Rose Garden ceremony on Monday, 19 October 2026. The interaction has attracted scrutiny after behavioural expert Denise Dudley interpreted her reaction as 'absolute nonverbal avoidance,' prompting renewed discussion about the couple's public interactions.

For context, the moment occurred during an executive order signing focused on women's health research. The initiative was reportedly developed from Melania's vision for improving women's healthcare in America. The exchange also attracted attention amid previously reported allegations about the couple's relationship, which have not been independently verified.

Experts Weigh in on Melania's Body Language

Clinical psychologist and behavioural expert Denise Dudley interpreted Melania's head movement as a deliberate attempt to avoid her husband's kiss.

'He's aiming at her face. There's no doubt. He's not aiming at her hairline, on the side of her face,' Dudley stated.

Dudley suggested that the direction of Melania's movement was particularly revealing. Rather than turning towards the cameras, the first lady appeared to move her head in the opposite direction.

'But she turns away. She doesn't turn toward the cameras. They know where the cameras are. She turns away in the other direction,' Dudley observed.

The expert characterised the movement as 'absolute nonverbal avoidance' and 'rejection', although those descriptions represent her interpretation rather than established evidence of Melania's intentions.

Another body language expert, Traci Brown, offered a comparable assessment, focusing on where the president's attempted kiss landed.

'I don't know the protocol here, but she doesn't let him kiss her on the lips, only offering her cheek,' Brown stated.

Neither expert's assessment establishes what Melania was thinking. A brief public interaction cannot independently confirm the private state of a marriage.

Awkward Kiss Overshadows Women's Health Push

Melania Trump turns her head far to the side as Trump moves in for a kiss 😳 pic.twitter.com/A4oBiUZvo5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

The Rose Garden ceremony centred on an executive order intended to improve coordination of women's health research.

The initiative was reportedly designed to establish a White House Women's Health Task Force and a Women's Health division. Both would coordinate research, address scientific knowledge gaps and help translate medical discoveries into improved health outcomes.

Following the signing, Trump leaned towards Melania for a kiss. She turned her head, and the president kissed the side of her head instead.

He subsequently held her hand and patted it several times before telling her, 'Great job'. Melania replied, 'Thank you, you too'.

The brief exchange prompted further analysis of the couple's gestures, particularly the president's decision to hold and pat his wife's hand.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman interpreted Trump's hand gestures as an attempt to assert dominance, suggesting he was uncomfortable with the attention Melania received.

'When a couple holds hands, the physical upper hand belongs to the more dominant person, the one who also has the upper hand mentally in the relationship,' Honigman explained.

She described the contact as a symbolic attempt by Trump to 'assert his dominance, driven by his discomfort with all the attention Melania is receiving'.

Honigman also characterised the president as displaying a 'fragile ego'. Brown separately described his behaviour as 'belittling' and considered the couple's handshake unusually formal.

These assessments remain subjective interpretations rather than independently established facts about the couple's relationship.

Rose Garden Moment Rekindles Wolff's Marriage Claims

The Rose Garden incident has also renewed attention surrounding allegations previously made by Trump biographer Michael Wolff.

Wolff alleged that the president and first lady 'barely speak' and spend little time together. He further claimed that Melania rarely visits the White House, although these claims have not been independently verified

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these allegations about the couple's private relationship.

Relationship expert Gemma Logan previously suggested that a marriage characterised by minimal communication would be 'clearly not in a healthy place'.

'Communication is the heartbeat of any long-term relationship,' Logan stated, explaining that limited communication can leave partners emotionally disconnected.

Her comments addressed the alleged circumstances rather than independently verified details of the Trumps' marriage.

Wolff has also described their relationship as the 'strangest marriage in the history of all presidential marriages'.

He argued that Melania receiving public attention creates 'direct conflict' with her husband, whom he portrayed as unwilling to share the spotlight.

'He doesn't mind you making money, but do not steal the limelight,' Wolff asserted.

At the Rose Garden ceremony, Trump told Melania, 'Great job', after holding and patting her hand. She replied, 'Thank you, you too'.