Copenhagen Airport was forced to suspend all take-offs and landings on Monday, 22 September, after multiple large drones were sighted in its airspace, leading to dozens of delayed, cancelled and diverted flights that left thousands of passengers stranded across northern Europe. The disruption lasted nearly four hours before operations were gradually resumed, although delays continued into Tuesday.

Drone Sightings Halt Denmark's Busiest Airport

The first reports of drone activity emerged around 20:26 local time (CET) when air traffic controllers detected two to three unidentified drones flying near the airport. Police later confirmed that the drones were larger than typical consumer devices, describing them as 'bigger than what you as a private individual can buy'.

As a precaution, Copenhagen Airport, the busiest hub in the Nordic region, suspended all departures and arrivals. For almost four hours, no flights were able to operate as authorities worked to assess the risk and investigate the source of the drones.

Summary of last nights drone chaos in Scandinavia.



Copenhagen Airport

51 flights diverted

109 flights cancelled



Oslo Airport

11 flights diverted

19 flights cancelled pic.twitter.com/SaOOiUDQhn — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 23, 2025

How Many Flights were Delayed, Cancelled or Diverted

The closure resulted in significant disruption to scheduled services. According to reports, at least 35 flights bound for Copenhagen were diverted to other airports in Denmark, Sweden and Germany. Some media outlets placed the number closer to 15, reflecting the evolving nature of information during the incident.

Airlines also confirmed cancellations as the suspension caused aircraft and crew to be displaced. While exact cancellation figures have not been released, the airport acknowledged that services would continue to be disrupted into Tuesday morning, with knock-on effects expected across European routes.

The incident drew comparisons with the 2018 drone disruption at Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom, which grounded more than 1,000 flights over three days and affected 140,000 passengers.

Impact on Passengers

Travellers at Copenhagen Airport faced long queues and limited information as the drone sightings unfolded. Passengers arriving from international destinations were diverted to airports such as Malmö in Sweden and Hamburg in Germany. Others were left waiting in the terminal as airlines worked to rebook or reschedule services.

Several passengers shared their frustration on social media, describing being stranded with limited updates and uncertainty about connecting flights. Some travellers were forced to arrange overnight accommodation, while others waited hours before being offered transport to alternative airports.

Drone Disruptions Spread Across Europe

The Copenhagen incident was not isolated. On the same night, Oslo Airport in Norway also experienced disruptions linked to drone activity, with one of its runways temporarily closed, as reported by the Telegraph. The back-to-back events raised concerns over the growing threat drones pose to European aviation safety.

The use of unauthorised drones near airports has been increasing in recent years, prompting regulators and airlines to push for stronger monitoring systems. The incidents in Denmark and Norway highlight ongoing vulnerabilities in airspace security.

Authorities and Airlines Respond

Danish police confirmed that the drones appeared intermittently, 'coming and going' from the restricted area, but no operators were identified and no arrests had been made by Tuesday morning. Investigations remain ongoing.

A spokesperson for Copenhagen Airport warned that delays and cancellations would persist beyond the reopening, urging passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport. Airlines operating at the hub, including SAS and Norwegian, advised customers to monitor updates closely through official channels.

The incident has renewed attention on how airports can better protect critical airspace from drone incursions, while passengers and airlines grapple with the immediate impact of cancelled and delayed flights.