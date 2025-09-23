A 'vicious scar' from a secret cancer surgery above his eye has sparked fresh fears for the health of a frail former President Joe Biden. The new crisis follows his bombshell admission in May that he concealed an aggressive, advanced case of prostate cancer from the American public while he was in office.

His spokesperson, Kelly Scully, downplayed the significance of the Mohs surgery, which excised a potentially lethal cancerous lesion along with adjacent tissue. The tissue will now be analysed to ascertain whether the cancer has metastasised.

'Longevity Is Definitely in Question'

Despite the official statements, esteemed internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not provided care for Biden, told The National Enquirer that he perceives Biden to be in a potentially grave condition.

Dr. Fischer explained: 'With so many medical problems, his longevity is definitely in question, and reports of dementia make him even more vulnerable. Melanoma is notorious for being unrecognised and dangerous.'

The exact timing of when Biden acquired the conspicuous scar, seen by reporters last month as he departed a funeral, remains unknown. This latest cancer crisis exacerbates numerous severe health problems afflicting the aged former president, who withdrew from the 2024 presidential race after a catastrophic debate with Donald Trump.

Reports indicate that Biden previously suffered from two life-threatening brain aneurysms necessitating surgery, had other malignant lesions excised from his chest, and experiences nerve loss due to peripheral neuropathy.

A History of Secrecy and Health Scares

In May, Biden astonished the American public by disclosing his struggle with aggressive, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer 'with metastasis to the bone,' while asserting he was in optimal condition during his presidency. The deception initiated an ongoing congressional inquiry examining his cognitive abilities during his tenure in the Oval Office and his use of an 'autopen' device that duplicated his signature.

Shortly after the announcement, Biden said: 'The prognosis is good. We're working on everything. All the folks [doctors] are optimistic'.

However, Dr. Fischer contends that Biden is manipulating the medical truth recklessly. He said: 'People can survive prostate cancer and skin cancer if it is treated early. But if you neglect it, it can be deadly.'

'Aggressive' Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis Revealed

It was in May when Biden revealed his cancer diagnosis to the public. The diagnosis followed his report of urinary difficulties, which prompted doctors to discover a 'small nodule' on his prostate.

According to the statement, Biden's cancer is 'characterised by a Gleason score of 9' with 'metastasis to the bone.' The Gleason score assesses the histological appearance of prostate tumours, with scores of 9 and 10 indicating the most aggressive forms. The cancer is classified as Stage 4, meaning it has metastasised.

The New York Times reports that prostate cancer specialists assert once the disease metastasises to the bones, it becomes incurable. Dr. Judd Moul, a prostate cancer specialist at Duke, told the Times that males with metastatic prostate cancer can survive for five, seven, 10 years, or longer.

Understanding the Risks of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer ranks among the most prevalent malignancies in men. Approximately one in eight men will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, with an estimated 288,300 new cases anticipated this year, as reported by the American Cancer Society. It is more prevalent among Black men and all men aged over 65.

This disease typically exhibits gradual growth, and a significant issue is the absence of symptoms, particularly in the early stages. By the time symptoms manifest, the cancer has usually progressed to an advanced stage. Nonetheless, a screening test exists for it.

According to specialists, early detection of prostate cancer often results in effective treatment. You can safeguard yourself by undergoing screening and familiarising yourself with the typical symptoms.

Potential indicators of prostate cancer may include:

Problems urinating, including feeling like you need to urinate more often or a slow or weak stream

Blood in the urine or semen

Blocked urine

Loss of bladder or bowel control

Erectile dysfunction

Painful ejaculation

Pain in hips, back, ribs, or other areas

Weakness or numbness in the legs or feet

Fatigue

Unintentional weight loss

The health battles of a prominent figure like former President Joe Biden serve as a stark and urgent warning. The typical absence of symptoms is a significant issue in the early stages of prostate cancer, but early detection often results in effective treatment.

Understanding the potential indicators is the first line of defence. If you or a loved one have any concerns, the most critical action you can take is to speak with a healthcare professional about screening today.