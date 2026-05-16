A phone sold entirely on the authority of the American flag cannot seem to agree with itself on how many stripes that flag actually has.

Trump Mobile's T1, the gold-coloured Android device priced at $499 (£370) and built around a pitch of patriotic identity, carries three different stripe counts across three separate marketing assets, according to reporting by The Verge.

The correct number, as established by federal statute and a glance at any American classroom, is 13. Two of those three counts are incorrect; the third was right, then quietly replaced with one that was not.

Three Assets, Three Numbers, No Internal Consistency

The documentary record breaks down across three distinct materials, each representing a different stage of Trump Mobile's public-facing campaign. First, a pre-launch logo viewed by The Verge in February 2026 during a Google Meet interview with Trump Mobile executives Don Hendrickson and Eric Thomas showed a US flag with the correct 13 stripes. That version has since been replaced.

Second, the current T1 product page on Trump Mobile's official site displays a logo in which the flag carries 11 stripes. Two stripes fewer than the law requires, and two fewer than the version Trump Mobile itself had approved earlier in the same product cycle. The Verge reports that Trump Mobile had not responded to requests for comment on the discrepancy as of 15 May 2026, so no official explanation for the change is on record.

Third, a promotional video posted to Trump Mobile's official X account on 13 May 2026, announcing that the T1 was finally shipping, shows a background flag in a slow-motion panning shot with nine stripes. Not 11, not 13: nine. A Community Note appended to the post by X's crowdsourced fact-checking system stated plainly: 'Video is AI, US flag has 11 then 9 stripes + back texture is inconsistent.' Trump Mobile turned off comments on the post.

Taken together, Trump Mobile's marketing materials now contain three separate stripe counts: 13 in the pre-launch logo, 11 on the current product page, 9 in the video. The star field, for what it is worth, renders all 50 correctly across the materials, according to The Verge. That detail matters because it removes the simplest explanation: a designer who did not know the flag. The stars are accurate; the stripes are not - and in the video, they are a different wrong number to the one already on the product page.

Thirteen Stripes Is Federal Law, Not Convention

The stripe count on the American flag is not a matter of artistic interpretation or stylistic discretion. 4 U.S.C. Section 1 specifies 'thirteen horizontal stripes, alternate red and white.' USAGov confirms the same count in a single sentence: 13 stripes representing the 13 original colonies that declared independence from British rule.

Unlike the star count, which has been updated by executive action each time a new state joined the union, reaching 50 with Hawaii's admission in 1960, the stripe total has been fixed since the Flag Act of 1818. It encodes the founding, not the expansion. A flag with 11 stripes, or 9 stripes, is not a simplified version of the American flag; it is a different object wearing similar colours.

For most consumer brands, a logo error carries modest consequences. A retailer whose brand mark is slightly off-colour has an aesthetic problem. Trump Mobile has deliberately built its entire commercial identity around the flag being meaningful rather than ambient.

The T1 is not being sold on processing speed, battery life, or network performance alone; it is being sold on the visual authority of the American founding. That makes accuracy on the stripe count load-bearing; in a way it would not be for any generic handset manufacturer with a flag-adjacent logo.

Flag Error Sits Amid Wider Marketing Inaccuracies

The stripe discrepancy is the most visually precise of Trump Mobile's factual errors, but it did not arrive in isolation. The company launched on 16 June 2025 at Trump Tower in New York City and was founded by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, according to The Trump Organization. The date was chosen to mark the tenth anniversary of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign launch. At the time, the T1 was explicitly advertised as 'proudly designed and built in the United States,' with original delivery promised for August 2025 at $499 (£370).

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That manufacturing claim was quietly removed from the website within a week of launch after analysts pointed to the absence of domestic smartphone fabrication infrastructure in the US. Trump Mobile's language shifted to 'shaped by American innovation.' Independent reporting and spec analysis by multiple outlets, including Gadget Hacks and Apple Insider, indicates the T1 closely resembles the Chinese-manufactured Wingtech Revvl 7 Pro 5G, a 2024 device available on Amazon for under $130 (£96). Wikipedia's entry on Trump Mobile notes the same manufacturing concern.

The launch site also contained a coverage map labelling the body of water between the US and Mexico as the 'Gulf of Mexico,' contradicting President Trump's executive order renaming it the 'Gulf of America.' That map was subsequently removed. In April 2026, Trump Mobile quietly updated its terms and conditions to state that a $100 (£74) pre-order deposit 'does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase,' a disclosure that triggered alarm among the approximately 590,000 customers who had collectively paid around $59 million (£43.7 million) in deposits. Fortune reported on the updated terms, noting that the language gave Trump Mobile sole discretion over whether to sell the phone at all.

Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien told USA Today that the company had encountered delays at multiple stages during production and quality assurance, and said it expected to fulfil all pre-orders within several weeks. The Verge, as of 15 May 2026, reported it had placed two pre-orders and received no shipping confirmation or order record beyond an entry labelled 'T1 deposit' listing a cellular plan it had not selected.